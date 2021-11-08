CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
President And CTO Of Datadog Trades $55M In Company Stock

 7 days ago
Alexis Le-Quoc, President And CTO at Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG), made a large buy and sell of company shares on November 3, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Alexis Le-Quoc exercised options to purchase 343,360 Datadog shares for...

