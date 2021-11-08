CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Curis Earnings Preview

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2021-11-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Curis will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $-0.13. Curis bulls will hope to hear the...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For November 15, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Warner Music Group Corp. (NYSE: WMG) to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion before the opening bell. Warner Music shares rose 2% to $49.30 in after-hours trading. Vicinity Motor Corp....
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Prediction: These Will Be 2 of the Strongest Stocks in 2022

Semiconductor powerhouse Cohu is having its most profitable year since 2017, and the stock is primed for growth. GoPro has doubled its subscriber base each year since 2019, and the growth rate is still accelerating. Both of these stocks have strong votes of confidence from Wall Street. As the present...
STOCKS
Forbes

Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Walmart On Tuesday

Walmart Inc. is scheduled to report earnings before Tuesday’s open. The stock hit a record high of $153.66/share in 2020 and is currently trading near $147/share. The stock is prone to big moves after reporting earnings and can easily gap up if the numbers are strong. Conversely, if the numbers disappoint, the stock can easily gap down. To help you prepare, here is what the Street is expecting:
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quarterly Earnings
Benzinga

Why Are Hollysys Automation Tech Shares Trading Higher Today?

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd's (NASDAQ: HOLI) board is evaluating a non-binding offer from Zhejiang Longsheng Group Co., Ltd. and Loyal Valley Innovation Capital (HK) Limited (collectively, the "Lonsen Consortium"). Hollysys received the offer to acquire the company's outstanding shares on September 10 for $24 per share in cash, implying a...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Axon Enterprise: Q3 Earnings Insights

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Axon Enterprise their estimated earnings by 350.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.17 versus an estimate of $0.26, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $65,547,000 from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Why Oatly Shares Are Falling Today

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ: OTLY) is trading significantly lower Monday after the company announced worse-than-expected third-quarter revenue results and issued guidance. Oatly reported a quarterly earnings loss of 7 cents per share, which beat the estimate for a loss of 9 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $171.1 million, which came in below the estimate of $185.95 million.
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) shares rose 15.2% to $6.29 during Monday’s regular session. Tricida’s stock is trading at a volume of 774.5K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 465.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $317.3 million. Progenity...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Endeavor shares up 1% on sales, earnings beat

Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. were up 1% in extended trading Monday after the company reported fiscal third-quarter results. Endeavor reported net income of $63.6 million, or 16 cents a share, vs. a net loss of $21.8 million in the same quarter a year ago. Revenue climbed 61% to $1.39 billion from $864.5 million a year ago. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected net income of 12 cents a share on revenue of $1.32 billion. Endeavor's stock is up slightly since its IPO in April, while the broader S&P 500 index has gained 24.7%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Looking Ahead To Retail, Nvidia Earnings On 'Briefing With Brent'

It's Monday on PreMarket Prep Plus, so that means another segment of “Briefing With Brent.”. Brent Slava has been the head of the Benzinga Pro newsdesk since 2013 and has helped investors big and small,navigate the financial markets through their ups and downs. The Week Ahead: To begin with, Slava...
RETAIL
Benzinga

KKR, GIP Agree To Acquire CyrusOne For $15B

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE: KKR) and Global Infrastructure Partners agreed to acquire premier global data center REIT CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ: CONE) in an all-cash transaction valued at $15 billion, including the assumption of debt. The purchase price of $90.50 per share implies a 25% premium to CyrusOne's September 27...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

J&J Snack Foods: Q4 Earnings Insights

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. J&J Snack Foods their estimated earnings by 19.53%, reporting an EPS of $1.03 versus an estimate of $1.28, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

PLBY Group Q3 Highlights: Playboy Parent Reports 67% Revenue Growth, Highlights Strategic Roadmap And NFTs

Lifestyle company and brand licensor PLBY Group Inc (NASDAQ: PLBY) reported third-quarter financial results Monday after market close. Here are the highlights for investors to know. What Happened: PLBY Group, which is the owner of Playboy, announced third-quarter revenue of $58.4 million, up 67% year-over-year and beat the consensus estimate...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Rockwell Medical Q3 Earnings

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Rockwell Medical their estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.07, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $708,000 from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Hollywood Reporter

Endeavor’s Representation Business Bounces Back As Earnings Top Forecast

Bolstered by a resurgent representation business, Endeavor handily beat Wall Street forecasts in its Q3 2021 earnings, delivering revenue of $1.39 billion and net income of $63.6 million, swinging the company back to profitability. Wall Street consensus was for revenue of $1.3 billion. The company, led by CEO Ari Emanuel, executive chairman Patrick Whitesell, and president Mark Shapiro, also raised its guidance for the year from $4.8-$4.85 billion in revenue to $4.89-$4.95 billion in revenue, reflecting further confidence in its core business. The beat comes after Endeavor missed its Q2 earnings estimates, with revenue of $1.1 billion and a net loss of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Motley Fool

Why Compugen Stock Got Slammed Today

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) stock didn't begin this week in a healthy way. The clinical-stage drug company's shares fell by just over 7% following a price target cut from an analyst tracking the company. So what. Prognosticator Mark Breidenbach of Oppenheimer has trimmed said target by just over 10% to $17 per...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why This Nvidia Analyst Expects Strong Q3 Earnings, Outlook

Graphics chip titan Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is expected to ring in a blowout quarter when it reports third-quarter results Thursday, according to an analyst at Raymond James. The Nvidia Analyst: Chris Caso rates Nvidia shares a Strong Buy and $225 price target. The Nvidia Thesis: With underlying demand trends remaining...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
17K+
Followers
86K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy