Celebrate Veterans Day with the American Legion George Beach Post 4

By Annie Lindgren
 7 days ago
American Legion George Beach Post No. 4 has been putting on an annual Veterans Day Event for over 100 years. This year brings the yearly favorites and a few new things. There will be food, raffles, games, Poker, a pig roast, live music, and children’s events. The November 11...

