Celebrate Veterans Day with the American Legion George Beach Post 4

WHAT: 34th Annual Joplin Area Community Veterans Day Parade. NOTE TO PARADE ENTRIES FROM ORGANIZERS: Please be sure to check in upon arrival at the Legion’s booth located in the Papa John’s parking lot (1931 S Main Street) beginning at 8:30 am to receive your final positioning and staging area assignments. Once received, you’ll report to the American Legion block captain so he may direct you to your line position.The parade will begin at 10:00 am, and the route will begin the same; processing from 15th and Main, turning left at 3rd Street and heading south on Joplin Avenue- but this year, it will be ending at City Hall. You may utilize the City Hall lot for pick up/drop off’s as needed. Due to the construction in Memorial Hall’s lot, the City will allow use all morning, of their lots behind City Hall on Joplin Avenue. The address of City Hall is 602 Main and the lot(s) runs a full block along Joplin Avenue. Sadly, there are no closing ceremonies, but trophies will be delivered to the winning groups next week. As always, share the word with friends and family and let’s line Main Street in support of our great American Heroes, our Veterans!!

JOPLIN, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO