2 S. Carolina children in critical condition after shooting

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Two children are hospitalized in critical condition after what police believe to be an accidental shooting in South Carolina, authorities said Monday.

Investigators said the Sunday shooting appeared to be an accidental discharge as adult family members were conducting target practice outside a home in Greenville.

Officials said deputies responded to an initial call at 1:33 p.m. Sunday. Both children, a male and a female, were struck by a sole gunshot and are in the pediatric ICU.

No charges have been filed but an investigation is ongoing, according to authorities.