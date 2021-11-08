CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers’ Start to Season Among Best in NHL History

By Grant Tingley
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 9-0-1 Florida Panthers and 8-0-0 Carolina Hurricanes met in Sunrise on Saturday in a historic contest. It was the first time in NHL history that two teams with season-opening point streaks of at least nine games played each other. A win for the Hurricanes would make them just the third...

floridahockeynow.com

Chase Priskie first to make NHL debut with hometown Florida Panthers

SUNRISE — Chase Priskie literally grew up with the Florida Panthers. We all know the story by now. Thursday night, the South Florida native will make his NHL debut when the Panthers play host to the Washington Capitals. Priskie, 25, becomes the first homegrown South Florida player to suit up...
NHL
chatsports.com

A Fan’s Take: An Open Letter to the NHL and the Florida Panthers

The recent revelations surrounding the Kyle Beach incident/tragedy have been shocking and disturbing. It certainly appears that Chicago Blackhawks management and NHL Players Association representatives and/or management were aware of the incident and proceeded to engage in a cover up, or at the least, took no action. After 11 years,...
NHL
NHL

NHL On Tap: Hurricanes visit Panthers in historic game

Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the 12 games Saturday. The Carolina Hurricanes (9-0-0) visit the Florida Panthers (9-0-1) on Saturday (6 p.m. ET; BSFL, BSSO, ESPN+, NHL LIVE) in the first game in NHL history with two teams with season-opening point streaks of at least nine games. With a 10th straight win, the Hurricanes would tie the NHL record for the longest streak to begin a season, shared by the 2006-07 Buffalo Sabres and 1993-94 Toronto Maple Leafs. The Panthers can move within one of their record for the longest point streak to begin a season of 12 from 1996-97 (8-0-4 ties). Goalie Sergei Bobrovsky is day to day after leaving Florida's 5-4 overtime win against the Washington Capitals on Thursday with an upper-body injury, and center Aleksander Barkov will not play because of a lower-body injury. Carolina defenseman Brett Pesce is week to week atter leaving a 4-3 win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday with a lower-body injury. -- Tom Gulitti, staff writer.
NHL
NHL

NHL Buzz: Barkov out for Panthers against Hurricanes

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Panthers center Aleksander Barkov is not playing against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday because of a lower-body injury. The Florida captain scored five goals in his past three games, including two in...
NHL
NBC Sports

NHL Rink Wrap: Panthers hand Hurricanes first loss; Coyotes win

Not that long ago, it seemed like Anthony Duclair’s NHL career was hanging by a thread. Luckily, he bet on himself, and it paid off. Both for Duclair, and the Panthers. The Panthers drew NHL headlines on Saturday by handing the formerly-undefeated Hurricanes their first loss. To Florida’s delight, it was as decisive as a cat toying with a mouse.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Stat Corner: Oilers, Coyotes, Panthers, & More

This edition of the Stat Corner sees a lot of franchise streaks matched or beaten, while others come to an end. Soon the talk about best and worst starts will be over as we get deeper into the season. Some players have made their mark early with their respective franchises and give hope for the future of the organizations. All that plus a first-ever matchup and a high-scoring affair is on tap this time. Catch up on all the stats and milestones from the heavy portion of the weekend as Sunday’s games are ahead.
NHL
Reuters

NHL roundup: Panthers throttle Hurricanes

2021-11-07 05:45:29 GMT+00:00 - In a clash of top early-season performers, the Florida Panthers scored four first-period goals, ending the Carolina Hurricanes' perfect season with a 5-2 victory on Saturday night in Sunrise, Fla. Anthony Duclair scored twice for the Panthers, who improved to 10-0-1. Carolina is now 9-1-0. The...
NHL
NESN

NHL Odds: Who Will Score First Goal In Panthers Vs. Rangers?

It’s not an extremely busy night for the NHL, with just three games to choose from for our bets. We’re going to be breaking down Panthers at Rangers, which starts at 7:00 p.m. ET, and Kings at Maple Leafs, which begins at 7:30 p.m. ET. You’re probably going to want...
NHL
