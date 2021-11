SACRAMENTO (CBS133) — Journey is going back on tour next year – and Sacramento will be one of the stops. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers announced their “Freedom Tour 2022” on Monday. It will accompany their new album, also named “Freedom,” which is set to drop next year. A total of 40 cities are on the tour list so far. Sacramento has a date with Journey on April 1 at the Golden 1 Center. Tickets for the show go on sale Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. Billy Idol is set to be the opening act.

