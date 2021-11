RELEASE – Nixa Public Schools is announcing the retirement of Jay Osborne as head coach of the Nixa boys basketball team at the end of the 2021-22 season, after 30 years of working at Nixa. At the end of the 2021-22 year, Osborne will have served a total of 35 years in education, with 33 years of that as a head basketball coach.

