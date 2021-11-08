CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Lee Kyu Han Denies Reports That He Assaulted A Driver + Clarifies His Health Issues Are Due To Panic Disorder

By C. Hong
Soompi
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor Lee Kyu Han has denied reports that he committed drunken assault and clarified various issues regarding his health. On November 5, Lee Kyu Han stated to a media outlet that he had stepped down from two dramas that he was scheduled to appear in because of health issues. However, people...

www.soompi.com

Comments / 0

Related
allkpop.com

Actor Lee Kyu Han refutes assault allegation in new Instagram post

Actor Lee Kyu Han is responding to the news of his assault allegations. As previously reported, the Gangnam Police Department revealed that the actor, who recently quit two dramas and deleted all content from his Instagram account for undisclosed reasons, is being prosecuted for allegedly assaulting an unidentified male in Gangnam in August 2020.
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

Actor Lee Kyu Han facing allegations of physical assault

Actor Lee Kyu Han has been handed over to the prosecution after having been involved in a physical altercation. According to Seoul's Gangnam Police Department on November 8 KST, the actor was sent to prosecution on November 2 and is facing assault accusations after an allegedly violent altercation with an unidentified male in Gangnam in August 2020.
PUBLIC SAFETY
koalasplayground.com

K-actor Lee Kyu Han Steps Down From Two Upcoming Dramas Claiming Health Reasons, Later Revealed Also Facing Police Investigation into Alleged Drunken Battery Incident with Taxi Driver

I thought getting a cab or designated driver would solve the drunken driving incidents common in high drinking countries including South Korea, but then it doesn’t solve the other potential drunken misconduct problems that could arise with a third party around. K-actor Lee Kyu Han, a seasoned character actor with tons of face recognition even if audiences don’t necessarily remember his name right off the bat, has stepped down this week from two upcoming K-dramas Again My Life and Green Mothers Club. The reason was due to his health problems. A day after the drama departure news, K-ent reported that Lee Kyu Han was being investigated by the police after a taxi driver reported that he assaulted the driver one night after drinking during the drive home. Lee Kyu Han’s agency has denied the assault allegations and says there is more to the story and will follow the police investigation to clear his name. His agency further clarified that his stepping down from the dramas is due to his anxiety and mental health in light of this police investigations. I hope the investigation gets sorted out and honestly I wish people can drink and just be happy goofy drunks instead of potentially belligerent ones.
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

Actor Lee Kyu Han deletes all his Instagram posts following withdrawing from dramas 'Again My Life' & 'Green Mothers Club'

Earlier on, actor Lee Kyu Han announced that he would be withdrawing from two dramas he was part of, 'Again My Life' and 'Green Mothers Club'. Regarding the withdrawal, they were said to be due to "personal reasons." Lee Kyu Han also further explained that the reason he is withdrawing from the dramas is due to worsening health reasons.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Verbal Assault#Panic Disorder#Seoul#Star News#Gangnam#Instagram
Soompi

Chu Young Woo Pretends Not To Notice Cho Yi Hyun Is On The Brink Of Tears In “School 2021”

KBS 2TV’s “School 2021” has shared a sneak peek of an intriguing encounter between Cho Yi Hyun and Chu Young Woo!. The long-awaited eighth installment in KBS’s popular “School” drama series, “School 2021” will tell the story of high school students choosing to follow their dreams instead of just preparing for college entrance exams. The coming-of-age tale will follow the growth, friendships, and romances of 18-year-olds facing an uncertain future.
ENTERTAINMENT
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Celebrities
24hip-hop.com

Former FBI Agent Reveals Shocking Alpo Martinez Information

With the continuation of The Star Report’s Alpo Martinez marathon hilariously happening, information has emerged from the vaults. Through former FBI agent Daniel Reilly, something was revealed regarding Alpo Martinez’s alleged private life. Troi ‘Star’ Torain found the story of the former Drug Kingpin and feared serial killer, shedding light...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Woman, 94, forced to hand over father's WWI medals in Oldbury

A 94-year-old woman had to hand over her father's World War One war medals after being "threatened with violence". Three masked men smashed through a glass back door at her home in Oldbury, the evening before Remembrance Sunday, West Midlands Police said. Det Sgt Ian Comfort said she was forced...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

A police officer is killed in action, and a civilian panel outrageously recommends her suspension

Police officers in the country continue to be under attack, but the aggressors are not criminals on the street approaching them with guns. The latest assault on police is from watchdog groups that monitor police interactions, supposedly to ensure accountability. In Chicago, they are trampling the grave of an officer killed in action, and they are doing it because she showed some decency and allowed a woman being detained to cover up her body.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Radar Online.com

Dr. Dre’s Ex-Wife Pleads With Sheriff’s Department To Help Collect $1.5 Million Owed By Music Mogul In Divorce

Dr. Dre’s ex-wife is asking the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department to get involved in helping her collect over a million dollars she claims he owes her per a court order. According to court documents obtained by Radar, Nicole Young’s legal team filed a writ of execution against Dre seeking to collect $1.5 million they claim to be owed.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
BBC

Man sentenced after 'WhatsApp drugs' package seized

A man has been sentenced after a parcel containing green ecstasy tablets shaped like the logo of messaging platform WhatsApp were intercepted. The package, from the Netherlands, had 70 tablets that included MDMA and had a street value of about £700. Nottinghamshire Police said it was addressed to Patrick McLoughlin,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ewrestlingnews.com

The Blade Reveals That He Deals With Mental Health Issues

AEW Superstar The Blade took to his Instagram account yesterday and revealed that he struggles with mental health, anxiety, and depression. He said,. “Hello, my name is Jesse Guilmette, and I struggle with anxiety, depression and confidence issues. I first noticed an extreme spike in these feelings during the pandemic, which also made me realize I’ve suffered from these issues all my life. I just didn’t recognize what they were until then. So I reached out for help from some friends and family, tried a couple therapists and thought I had it under control from self-management. Until I had another spike recently. So I took more drastic measures this time and talked to the executives at All Elite Wrestling. Getting the courage to speak up to them was more difficult than it sounds, and I’d like to express a huge thank you to Doc Sampson, Megha Parekh, Tony Khan and everyone at AEW. When I’m not feeling the best, I simply remember that EVERY response I’ve received from the people I’ve opened up to has been incredibly positive and supportive. It’s feels good to tell you this and to take off my mask. It helps to talk about my struggles instead of holding them inside, and I’m feeling more confident and comfortable around people. Thank you for listening. I’m sorry if I’ve been distant lately. I love you and I can’t wait to see you soon.”
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy