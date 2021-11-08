Monday Morning Offensive Breakdown (BTI's Rants and Ramblings)

Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis (7) in a game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Kentucky Wildcats on November 06, 2021, at Kroger Field in Lexington, KY. (Photo by Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Offensive Breakdown is finding this is a weird post to write because simply put, the offense was amazing on Saturday. We should be celebrating just how good that performance was and how much more fun the offense has become this season over years past. Instead, one of the worst defensive performances in UK history overshadowed the offense and led to another crippling UK loss.

Nonetheless, with anything resembling a normal UK defensive performance, the offensive game would have gone down as one of the best of the Mark Stoops era, hands down. They did it through the air and on the ground, they converted key yards consistently, we saw a variety of players step up, and the playcalling was creative.

So as you recover through your loser hangover, or maybe your real hangover, take just a brief minute to look over the Offensive Breakdown and celebrate what one side of the ball did on Saturday.

1ST DOWN

Against Tennessee

Rush: 25 rushes for 131 yards, 1 TD

Pass: 15-19, 127 yards, 2 TD (1 sack allowed)

Combined Season Stats

Rush: 157 rushes for 836 yards, 6 TD (3 fumbles)

Pass: 74-108, 898 yards, 8 TD, 7 INT (3 sacks allowed)

Analysis: This is why you hire Liam Coen. The Offensive Breakdown loved the balance, the variety of play calls, the whole package. UK was gashing the Vol defense on 1st down all night, especially with the passing game. UK really used its shorter passes effectively on 1st down, putting them in hugely advantageous situations on 2nd down. But the rush game was nothing to shake your fist at either. Obviously, UK got 45 plays alone on 1st down so the opportunity was there for big numbers but Coen and crew took advantage.

2ND DOWN

Against Tennessee

Rush: 15 rushes for 90 yards, 2 TD

Pass: 9-18, 125 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Combined Season Stats

Rush: 108 rushes for 719 yards, 8 TD (2 fumbles lost)

Pass: 50-81, 484 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT (3 sacks allowed)

Analysis: While the passing game was a little less effective here than on 1st down, including the crippling pick-6 in the 2nd half, the run game was dominant, averaging 6 yards per carry. UK did hit a few nice long pass plays but the 50% completion percentage needs to be approved. All in all, still a very productive set of plays here, much like all of UK’s down and distance situations.

3RD DOWN AND LONG (6 YARDS AND MORE)

Against Tennessee

Rush: 1 rush for 13 yards (converted 1 of 1)

Pass: 7-9, 107 yards, 1 sack allowed (converted 6 of 10)

Combined Season Stats

Rush: 7 rushes for 55 yards (converted 3 of 7)

Pass: 29-43, 414 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT, 3 sacks allowed (converted 19 of 46)

Analysis: The Offensive Breakdown has been calling for better production here all season. And if UK had been able to pull out the win on Saturday, I would have pointed to this stat right here. UK consistently, over and over, converted 3rd and long situations to keep drives alive. It was really the first time since the UL-Monroe game that UK had done this well through the air on 3rd and long. Of course, the play many will look at was the missed facemask that led to a sack late in the 4th quarter. But ignoring that, an amazing performance here.

3RD DOWN AND SHORT (5 YARDS OR LESS)

Against Tennessee

Rush: 5 rushes for 16 yards (converted 5 of 5)

Pass: 0-1 (converted 0 of 1)

Combined Season Stats

Rush: 28 rushes for 111 yards, 1 TD (converted 21 of 28)

Pass: 16-24, 97 yards, 3 TD, 4 sacks allowed (converted 13 of 28)

Analysis: Early in the game, UK needed several of these conversions to keep drives alive and they consistently made it happen. For the season, UK is now at 75% conversion with the run game on 3rd and short, a very solid number. The one pass attempt fell incomplete, another failure in 3rd and short through the air. But you can’t complain too much as the Cats finished 12 of 17 on 3rd down overall. The Offensive Breakdown is finally pleased.