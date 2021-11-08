Swimm nabs $27.6M Series A to include up-to-date documentation throughout coding process

Independent retailers rarely have enough time to source products for their stores in addition to managing their day-to-day responsibilities. Instead, discovery happens when distributors visit the store with products in-hand or when someone from the retailer’s side is able to attend tradeshows. Emerging brands are seeking retail shelf space but don’t have the huge sales staff necessary to visit retailers one by one. Abound is an online wholesale marketplace that connects retailers to brands Retailers are given a relationship-building platform that lets them access a curated selection of products from vetted brands spanning various product categories like Accessories, Baby & Kids, Beauty, Food & Drink, Home, and Jewelry while getting flexible payment and return terms; the brands are able to secure retail placements through the platform; at scale. Founded in 2017, the platform now features over 400,000 products available to 40,000 active retailers in the US and the UK.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO