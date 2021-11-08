CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimm nabs $27.6M Series A to include up-to-date documentation throughout coding process

By Ron Miller
TechCrunch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat’s where Swimm, an Israeli startup, comes in. It’s created a solution to prompt developers to include documentation, make it easier to create it, and even lets them know when it’s fallen out of date. Today the company announced a healthy $27.6 million Series A to keep growing the solution. It...

techcrunch.com

martechseries.com

Singularity Studio Launches and Receives VC Investment to Develop the Singularity Metaverse

Singularity Studio (SS) is a metaverse development company and creator of the successful GameFi dapp, Zoo Crypto World (ZooCW) on the Binance Smart Chain. SS has brought together experienced blockchain pioneers and talented traditional gaming experts with the goal of connecting the digital and physical into a dual-metaverse. It takes capital and execution to bring an idea to life; SS’s vision has been captured by the venture capitalist firms Spartan Capital and 40k Ventures whose seed investments allow SS to devote itself entirely to building the Singularity Metaverse. Additionally, the budding relationships SS is nurturing with Binance Labs and Google Cloud are playing a pivotal role in the development of the Metaverse.
BUSINESS
AlleyWatch

Abound Nabs Another $36.7M for its Marketplace for Independent Retailers

Independent retailers rarely have enough time to source products for their stores in addition to managing their day-to-day responsibilities. Instead, discovery happens when distributors visit the store with products in-hand or when someone from the retailer’s side is able to attend tradeshows. Emerging brands are seeking retail shelf space but don’t have the huge sales staff necessary to visit retailers one by one. Abound is an online wholesale marketplace that connects retailers to brands Retailers are given a relationship-building platform that lets them access a curated selection of products from vetted brands spanning various product categories like Accessories, Baby & Kids, Beauty, Food & Drink, Home, and Jewelry while getting flexible payment and return terms; the brands are able to secure retail placements through the platform; at scale. Founded in 2017, the platform now features over 400,000 products available to 40,000 active retailers in the US and the UK.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Apple Insider

Apple execs discuss Apple Watch Series 7 challenges & design process

In a new interview, two of Apple's design execs offer some insight into how they implemented features and overcame challenges when designing the Apple Watch Series 7. The Apple Watch Series 7 was announced at the 2021 September Apple Event, boasting a new, larger display and a few new tricks up its sleeve thanks to the newly released watchOS 8.
ELECTRONICS
VentureBeat

Enterprise process automation startup Workato nabs $200M

Mountain View, California-based Workato, an enterprise process automation platform, today announced that it raised $200 million at a $5.7 billion valuation, bringing its total funding to over $420 million to date. The series E — which was led by Battery Ventures with equal participation from Insight Partners, Altimeter Capital, and Tiger Global — will be used to support global expansion as well as future mergers and acquisitions, according to CEO Vijay Tella.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
VentureBeat

Swimm receives $27.6M to streamline automated software development

Swimm, a Tel Aviv startup that streamlines software development documentation workflows, has raised an additional $27.6 million. CEO and cofounder Oren Toledano told VentureBeat the investment would help expand core platform functionality, improve integration into more development tools, facilitate team stats, and double staff. Other companies have explored using structured...
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

AI chip startup Cerebras nabs $250 million Series F round at over $4 billion valuation

Cerebras Systems, the five-year-old AI chip startup that has created the world's largest computer chip, on Wednesday announced it has received a Series F round of $250 million led by venture capital firms Edge Capital via its Alpha Wave Ventures and Abu Dhabi Growth Fund. Returning investors participating in the round include Altimeter Capital, Benchmark Capital, Coatue Management, Eclipse Ventures, Moore Strategic Ventures, and VY Capital.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Starlink’s new rectangular satellite broadband dish is smaller and lighter than before

The original version is a standard dish that’s 23-inch wide, but the rectangular version is only 12 inches wide and 19 inches long. It’s also only 9.2 pounds, which is almost half the weight of its circular counterpart. The new terminal’s smaller form factor could give users more options when it comes to potential locations where they can install it. In addition, the rectangular terminal comes with more accessory options, including a long pole users can simply stick in the ground so they no longer have to mount the antenna on their rooftop.
SPACEX
TechCrunch

Weflow pours pre-seed funding into tool that makes updating Salesforce faster

The Berlin-based company is developing a tool — still in private beta — that makes it faster to update Salesforce and reduces much of the busy work that takes up salespeople’s time. While 83% of Fortune 500 companies use the platform to improve sales productivity, many sales professionals spend the...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Amazon adds to its Rivian stake

Per a recent Form 4 filing, Amazon bought roughly $200 million worth of Rivian stock at its IPO price of $78 per share. The buy worked out to 2,564,102 shares in total, worth a hair under the target dollar amount of a flat two hundred million at their purchase price.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

A wave of LatAm fintechs are laying down new global commerce rails

Latin American companies have the added challenge of processing the many transactions that are not card based, like bank transfers, emerging instant payments and the cash-based ones that offer in-person payments that need to be electronically confirmed. A merchant might need anywhere from 50 to hundreds of partners, depending on...
TechCrunch

Tencent shares its metaverse vision for the first time

At this stage, Tencent’s approach seems more measured than Facebook’s $10 billion investment into its metaverse division. But any early hint from the Chinese social media and gaming giant will provide enough fodder for investor speculation. During its earnings call on Wednesday, Tencent’s CEO Pony Ma unveiled the firm’s musings...
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Microsoft’s shift to the cloud is a lesson in corporate evolution

Around 2012, as the company began thinking about what the future of computing might look like, it became clear that software would eventually move to the cloud. Microsoft would have to go through a long journey of changing internal processes and convincing customers the cloud was a more efficient way to deliver software.
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

Education is redefining its own definition of effective

I have a theory. The debate around accreditation in education often focuses on two extremes: the people who don’t believe in the necessity of a four-year degree and the people who think accreditation, and an Ivy-laden stamp of approval, is the only way to succeed. But, nearly two years into covering edtech, I’ve realized that grouping these cohorts into two very separate buckets may be an oversimplification. In fact, as I spoke about on Equity this week, there is more of an overlap than you’d imagine when it comes to how entrepreneurs are viewing the future of education.
EDUCATION
TechCrunch

Mimica, which automates RPA, raises $6M Series A funding led by Khosla Ventures

Mimica’s first product, Mapper, operates in the realm of “process discovery,” which “learns patterns from employee clicks and keystrokes” thus generating process maps that normally take business analysts months to produce via manual effort. In other words, it automates the process of automation. Mimica supports RPA teams that build software...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Offer decks and other fresh tips for startup hiring

But you can still get the talent you need if you get the details right. Especially if you know how to take advantage of the new trends in distributed work. From a compelling vision, to global compensation plans, to custom “offer decks” for key candidates, top tech recruiters shared what they’re doing to help companies land the people they need at TechCrunch Disrupt this year. Here’s a closer look at what I heard from the panelists, who included: Jaime Bott, talent partner at Sequoia, Tawni Nazario-Cranz, operating partner at Signalfire, and Doris Tong, founder and CEO of EQ Talent Group.
JOBS
TechCrunch

Nigerian e-health pharmaceutical distribution startup DrugStoc secures $4.4 million Series A funding, embarks on expansion drive

Chibuzo Opara and Adham Yehia, being all too familiar with the problems of poor pharmaceutical supply chains, are planning to widen the reach of DrugStoc, an e-health drug procurement platform that eliminates these challenges by linking drug companies with institutions such as hospitals and pharmacies, in Nigeria. DrugStoc is currently...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

