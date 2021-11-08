CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill Fight To Stay Alive In First Trailer For ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1883’ — Watch

By Avery Thompson
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 7 days ago

The ‘Yellowstone’ origin story is upon us. The first trailer for ‘1883’ dropped and gave fans a glimpse into Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s tough journey ahead in the world of the ‘Yellowstone’ prequel.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are teaming up onscreen to tell a sweeping epic about the early days of the Duttons. The first trailer for the Yellowstone prequel 1883 has dropped, taking fans back in time to the late 19th century. Tim stars as James Dutton, the Dutton family patriarch, who journeys with his family from Texas to Montana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A3Eps_0cq4Sk3E00
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw in ‘1883.’ (Paramount+)

His family includes Faith’s Margaret Dutton, the family matriarch. The real-life country couple will be playing husband and wife onscreen as well. They’ll be starring alongside newcomer Isabel May, who plays James and Margaret’s daughter. During this quest to Montana, the Duttons encounter several dangerous enemies. This journey will be a fight to stay alive. At one point in the trailer, Margaret can be seen screaming for help.

“I heard 1,000 stories but none could describe this place,” a voiceover in the trailer says. “The road west is filled with failures. It was a dream, and the dream is coming true. We’re in the land of no mercy now.”

The Duttons will be joined by Shea Brennan, played by Oscar nominee Sam Elliott. Shea is a tough-as-nails, handsome cowboy with immense sadness in his past. He has the herculean task of guiding a group from Texas to Montana, and he does not suffer fools.

The show’s poster was released along with the trailer. A burning prairie schooner can be seen in the distance. Tim shared the post on his Instagram page and wrote, “You can’t forge a legacy without passing through fire.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vTU7f_0cq4Sk3E00
The poster for ‘1883.’ (Paramount+)

The official synopsis for the series reads: “1883 follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land – Montana.” The series 1883 will premiere December 19 on Paramount+.

Related
HollywoodLife

Elvis Presley’s Grandchildren: Meet The Rock Legend’s 4 Grandkids, Including Look-Alike Benjamin

Elvis Presley’s legacy continues through his four grandchildren. Learn more about the King of Rock and Roll’s grandkids, including the late Benjamin Keough. Does Elvis Presley need an introduction? Probably not, but here’s a brief one anyway: the late singer and actor was regarded as the official King of Rock and Roll during his reign in the 1950s and ensuing years, releasing celebrated tracks like “Love Me Tender,” “Jailhouse Rock,” and “Heartbreak Hotel,” to name a few. He wed Priscilla Presley (née Wagner) in 1967, becoming the poster couple of the 20th century. They split in 1973, but not before welcoming their one and only child, daughter Lisa Marie Presley.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Wants A Big ‘Traditional Wedding’ With An Unlimited Budget To Marry Sam Asghari

The ‘Toxic’ singer has huge plans for her upcoming wedding to Sam Asghari, and it seems like Britney Spears wants to go all out to celebrate her love!. Love is in the air! Britney Spears reportedly has high hopes for when she ties the knot with her fiancé Sam Asghari. The 39-year-old popstar isn’t concerned about the price tag, when she eventually weds the 27-year-old personal trainer! A source close to the situation revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY what the singer is hoping for when Sam eventually becomes her husband.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Boot

Tim McGraw + Faith Hill Share the Difficulties of Filming ‘1883’ in the Middle of Nowhere [Pictures]

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are the two main stars of the upcoming Yellowstone prequel 1883, but that doesn't mean they're living high on the hog on the set of the Paramount+ show. In fact, in a new interview in advance of the premiere, Hill admits that she's had to make do without any access to a proper bathroom in the arduous conditions in which they've been filming — and that's just the beginning.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

Yellowstone Prequel 1883: Trailer, Cast, Premiere Date, and Everything Else to Know

If you feel like there isn't enough Yellowstone in your life, don't worry! The Dutton family ranch origin story is coming to Paramount+ in December 2021. Titled 1883, the prequel series stars Sam Elliott and country supercouple Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill. McGraw and Hill play Dutton ancestors who travel to Montana to settle the land that becomes the Dutton ranch, the source of all the drama on the flagship series. And it looks like the drama was just as intense when the Duttons first showed up in Montana. 1883 is the brainchild of Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan, who will also direct the pilot episode.
TV SERIES
Decider

‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Premiere Gave Us Our First Look at Tim McGraw as ‘1883’s James Dillard Dutton

We can all breathe a sigh of relief now that we know that the modern-day Dutton clan is alive and (relatively) well. However, the biggest shock of the Yellowstone Season 4 premiere came in the form of a dream (or perhaps a vision) that John Dutton (Kevin Costner) had in a coma-induced state while recovering from multiple gunshot wounds. Fans were treated to their first look at Tim McGraw’s James Dillard Dutton, the OG Dutton patriarch who will be the protagonist of the first Yellowstone spinoff, 1883.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘1883’ Star Faith Hill Reveals Why Folks Are ‘Drawn’ to Taylor Sheridan’s Westerns

We are giddy that a new season of “Yellowstone” is almost here, but we are also pumped for its spinoff “1883.”. A big reason for the “1883” hype is the unique casting choices made for key characters in the show. Country music power couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are the headliners in an outstanding cast. They will play James and Margaret Dutton, the lead characters in the prequel series. “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan, a master of the modern-day western theme, will head the project. It is safe to say that McGraw and Hill are very much looking forward to their new challenge. Filming for “1883” is ongoing with Fort Worth, Texas serving as the backdrop. The country music superstars are loving life in front of the camera. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Faith Hill says working with Sheridan was a big draw for her and her husband. She says Sheridan strives to bring a feel of authenticity to everything he does and that is appealing to actors. It is very much the same for “1883.”
MOVIES
Vulture

Yeehaw, Yellowstone Is Getting a Prequel

Attention, dads! The most watched show on all of cable somehow, Yellowstone, will be getting a prequel of its very own, to explore how the Duttons came to inhabit and feud over their sprawling land, generations before the land feuds of the current series. Titled Y: 1883, the series will be an honest-to-goodness period piece about Western expansionism, executive-produced by Yellowstone creators Taylor Sheridan and John Linson. Y: 1883 is described in a press release as following “the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land — Montana.” The series will stream on Paramount+, ViacomCBS’s fancy new rebranding of the Streaming Platform Formerly Known As CBS All Access, as part of a larger, multi series streaming deal with Sheridan. The streaming service already has Christine Baranski stans in the palm of their hand, and Y: 1883 will most certainly win over their polar opposites, the Frasier’s dads of the world. Below, watch the teaser for Y: 1883 featuring Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, which debuted November 7 during the season four premiere of Yellowstone.
TV SERIES
Woman's World

See a Rugged Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Transport Back to the 1800s for Their New Show

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s new show is revealing a different side of the country duo. They may always look glamorous while performing on stage, but their latest adventure has them leaning into their grittier side. The longtime couple are starring in a new show together for the first time, and filming it was anything but an easy experience for the country superstars.
TV & VIDEOS
goodhousekeeping.com

Fans Have a Lot to Say After Seeing Sam Elliott, Faith Hill, and Tim McGraw in the New '1883' Trailer

The first look at 1883 aired during the Yellowstone season 4 premiere. Now, the first full trailer is here. Fans can’t wait for the December 19 premiere. It’s the most wonderful time of year—and not only because the holidays are right around the corner. As if Sunday’s Yellowstone season 4 premiere wasn’t enough to make your whole year — after all, we’d been waiting quite a while for the Duttons to be back — the first look of 1883 is officially here.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘1883’: Faith Hill Says She ‘Gained So Much Respect for Cowboys’ Filming ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel

By her own words, Faith Hill’s highly-anticipated role as Margaret Dutton in Yellowstone prequel 1883 led to the megastar experiencing a whole new way of life. It’s been a whirlwind of a Friday for Yellowstone fans. Entertainment Weekly just dropped their exclusive first-look into the prequel series, 1883, bringing a slew of new information (and quotes about Faith Hill “dropping trou”) to the forefront. Both bombshells are related, too, as the period epic has been filming with a style of guerilla “gritty realism,” series creator Taylor Sheridan tells the trade.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Paramount+ Spinoff '1883' First Trailer Released

Paramount+ released the trailer for the Yellowstone prequel series 1883 on Sunday, during the Yellowstone Season 4 premiere. 1883 promises to be an expansive Western story, tracking John Dutton's ancestors as they travel West to Montana, over a century before John fights to keep the ranch they established. The new series stars real-life couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as James and Margaret Dutton.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

1883: Paramount+ Teases Yellowstone Prequel Series (Watch)

1883 is ready to take viewers into the early days of the Dutton family. Paramount+ showed off a new trailer for the upcoming prequel series during Sunday’s fourth season premiere of Yellowstone. Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Billy Bob Thornton, Isabel May, and LaMonica Garrett star in the western drama.
TV SERIES
wmleader.com

An Unexpected Death, And A Tease With Tim McGraw As Patriarch In Prequel ‘1883’ – WM Leader

SPOILERS AHEAD: The close of Season Three of Paramount’s wildly popular Yellowstone left major questions about the viability of the Dutton Clan and their sprawling ranch. John Dutton (Kevin Costner) was shot up and left for dead by a roadside, as a slug hitting the cell phone in his shirt pocket was the only thing that kept his heart beating; daughter Beth (Kelly Reilly) was cleaning out her office after being fired when the windows shattered onto the street after her assistant opened a box with a bomb packed in it. And Kayce (Luke Grimes) was last seen overturning his desk and returning fire as gunmen sprayed automatic weapon fire in his direction. And the list of suspects was great: could it have been black sheep son Jamie at the prodding of his murderous biological father (Garrett (Will Patton)? Chief Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) who backed Dutton in numerous skirmishes, but covets his ranch? Or Market Equities, the huge financial enterprise bent on building an airport and turning the grounds of Yellowstone into a tourist destination, by using legal maneuvers like eminent domain? And what about Jimmy, the affable cowboy nursing wounds from the rodeo who, shamed by his barrel racing girlfriend about being being branded Dutton property, mounts an unruly horse and is promptly thrown and rendered unconscious.
TV SERIES
thefocus.news

Why did Rip kill Roarke in the Yellowstone season 4 premiere on Sunday?

Sunday’s explosive two-hour season 4 premiere of Yellowstone gave audiences a lot to chew on: Tate pulling the trigger on a masked invader; Beth’s office exploding, with her in it; and Rip killing Roarke by throwing a rattlesnake at him. But the question now plaguing many viewers’ minds is why Rip killed Roarke in the first place.
TV SERIES
