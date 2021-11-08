Tim McGraw & Faith Hill Fight To Stay Alive In First Trailer For ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1883’ — Watch

The ‘Yellowstone’ origin story is upon us. The first trailer for ‘1883’ dropped and gave fans a glimpse into Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s tough journey ahead in the world of the ‘Yellowstone’ prequel.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are teaming up onscreen to tell a sweeping epic about the early days of the Duttons. The first trailer for the Yellowstone prequel 1883 has dropped, taking fans back in time to the late 19th century. Tim stars as James Dutton, the Dutton family patriarch, who journeys with his family from Texas to Montana.

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw in ‘1883.’ (Paramount+)

His family includes Faith’s Margaret Dutton, the family matriarch. The real-life country couple will be playing husband and wife onscreen as well. They’ll be starring alongside newcomer Isabel May, who plays James and Margaret’s daughter. During this quest to Montana, the Duttons encounter several dangerous enemies. This journey will be a fight to stay alive. At one point in the trailer, Margaret can be seen screaming for help.

“I heard 1,000 stories but none could describe this place,” a voiceover in the trailer says. “The road west is filled with failures. It was a dream, and the dream is coming true. We’re in the land of no mercy now.”

The Duttons will be joined by Shea Brennan, played by Oscar nominee Sam Elliott. Shea is a tough-as-nails, handsome cowboy with immense sadness in his past. He has the herculean task of guiding a group from Texas to Montana, and he does not suffer fools.

The show’s poster was released along with the trailer. A burning prairie schooner can be seen in the distance. Tim shared the post on his Instagram page and wrote, “You can’t forge a legacy without passing through fire.”

The poster for ‘1883.’ (Paramount+)

The official synopsis for the series reads: “1883 follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land – Montana.” The series 1883 will premiere December 19 on Paramount+.