Watch Måneskin in the Audacy DTS Sound Space

By Joe Cingrana
Audacy
 3 days ago

International superstar rockers Måneskin are set to join Audacy in the DTS Sound Space for a special performance and interview.

Want to catch the exclusive set? Get a front row seat to the action right here and on Audacy’s Facebook page on Sunday, November 14th at 7:30PM ET/PT.

Winners of the 2021 Eurovision contest with their song "Zitti e buoni," the Italian-born foursome consisting of Damiano David , Victoria de Angelis , Ethan Torchio , and Thomas Raggi , has been putting in the hard work since forming in Rome in 2016, and just made their U.S. television debut on The Tonight Show Starring Fallon with a performance of their global hit single "Beggin'" at the end of October.

The band burst onto the scene in the States with the single "I Wanna Be Your Slave," from their sophomore album Teatro d'ira: Vol. I , again displaying the undeniable Alt-Rock sound that Måneskin has become known for. Now they're back with another dancefloor destroyer, "MAMMAMIA," and we can only assume, serious plans to take over the universe next.

Don't miss Måneskin right here on Sunday, November 14th at 7:30PM ET/PT, and stay tuned for even more exclusive performances and conversations with your favorite artists from Audacy's DTS Sound Space . Plus, check out our huge list of all-new exclusive stations -- curated for fans, by fans -- right now.

New Haven Register

Måneskin Talk Musical Influences With 'Rolling Stone'

Rolling Stone News caught up with Eurovision Song Contest winners Måneskin backstage at the Bowery Ballroom in New York City to answer fan questions ahead of the Italian glam-rock band’s first official show in the city. From a couch in their green room, the four-piece revealed their earliest memories of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NYLON

Måneskin's Best Live Performances & Covers

If you haven’t heard, Måneskin is the hottest rock band of the moment and maybe Italy’s biggest export since pasta and pizza. The Italian quartet won Eurovision 2021 in May 2021 and skyrocketed to international stardom, making their U.S. TV debut appearance on Jimmy Fallon this past October. Besides all...
MUSIC
thewoodyshow.com

Mick Jagger Praises Måneskin After Vegas Performance: 'Great Night'

Måneskin has secured another exciting co-sign from one of rock music's biggest icons—Mick Jagger. On Saturday (November 6), Måneskin opened for The Rolling Stones during their tour stop at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Following the show, the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 winners took to social media to gush about the memorable experience.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Alternative Press

Måneskin and Joel Madden on performing in the streets of Italy

From busking in the streets to being crowned as the winners of Eurovision Song Contest 2021, Måneskin has grown to become one of the hottest alternative rock bands in the world. For the cover story of AltPress issue #398, Joel Madden talked with the international rockstars about the message they...
MUSIC
First Showing

Watch: 30 Min Documentary on the Amazing Sound Design in 'Dune'

"Denis expects you to bring your A-game." SoundWorks Collection has debuted a new 30-minute making of featurette / short doc exploring the Sound Design of Dune. This is made & edited by Michael Coleman and features interviews with director Denis Villeneuve, plus many members of his crew: sound editor & sound designer Mark Mangini, sound editor & sound designer Theo Green, re-recording mixer Ron Bartlett. They discuss the creative benefits of early collaboration with Denis, the process of crafting Dune's unique soundscapes including: Arrakis desert, sandworm, ornithopter, spice, voice of the Bene Gesserit. There's SO many fascinating revelations: the sound crew's early work with Denis, not just in post; Denis approached it as a documentary; they went and actually recorded sand in Death Valley (inspired by "singing sand dunes"). It all makes sense, of course, because this is Dune! I'm expecting this team to land an Oscar nom next year.
TV & VIDEOS
edmidentity.com

Dive Into Space Wizard’s Sounds Ahead of Holy Ship! Wrecked

Space Wizard is gracing Holy Ship! Wrecked with his signature sound this year – and he’s curated an exhilarating mix ahead of the festival. Holy Ship! is a name that’s widely known in the festival community, and rightfully so. From their sea-faring editions to the ones on land, they’ve brought diverse artists spanning a wide variety of genres. This year, they’re setting their sights on the sandy shores of the Hard Rock Riviera Maya in Mexico for another Holy Ship! Wrecked adventure on December 3-7. While the lineup is brimming with talent, one of the artists taking the stage during the festival who continues to impress with his unique style is Space Wizard.
MUSIC
