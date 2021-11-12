Watch Måneskin in the Audacy DTS Sound Space

International superstar rockers Måneskin are set to join Audacy in the DTS Sound Space for a special performance and interview.

Want to catch the exclusive set? Get a front row seat to the action right here and on Audacy’s Facebook page on Sunday, November 14th at 7:30PM ET/PT.

Winners of the 2021 Eurovision contest with their song "Zitti e buoni," the Italian-born foursome consisting of Damiano David , Victoria de Angelis , Ethan Torchio , and Thomas Raggi , has been putting in the hard work since forming in Rome in 2016, and just made their U.S. television debut on The Tonight Show Starring Fallon with a performance of their global hit single "Beggin'" at the end of October.

The band burst onto the scene in the States with the single "I Wanna Be Your Slave," from their sophomore album Teatro d'ira: Vol. I , again displaying the undeniable Alt-Rock sound that Måneskin has become known for. Now they're back with another dancefloor destroyer, "MAMMAMIA," and we can only assume, serious plans to take over the universe next.

Don't miss Måneskin right here on Sunday, November 14th at 7:30PM ET/PT, and stay tuned for even more exclusive performances and conversations with your favorite artists from Audacy's DTS Sound Space . Plus, check out our huge list of all-new exclusive stations -- curated for fans, by fans -- right now.

