VIDEO: LAPD release body cam footage of non-lethal shooting of family dog

The Los Angeles Police Department has released body camera footage of a controversial encounter between officers and a family dog in Winnetka.

Police were called to the 6700 block of Limerick Avenue on Saturday after receiving reports of "vicious dog" on the loose. According to a statement, officers met with the reporting party, who told them the canine had "aggressively chased down people walking int the area.

Officers encountered the dog outside a home near the 6700 block of LUrline Avenue. As they approached the driveway, they say the dog "aggressively charged at the officers while barking." One officer fired a non-lethal bean bag round, striking the animal on its head. The dog retreated, after which the owner, who appeared to reside at the property where the confrontation occurred, was able to secure her.

The dog's owner, Corey Lennon, disputes the LAPD's version of events on Saturday.

"I feel like they were here to shoot the dog, that was it," he told CBS Los Angeles.

Ruby is expected to recover, but Lennon said he plans to file a lawsuit against the department.

The LAPD initially justified the officers' actions as necessary to "protect themselves or others," but has launched an internal investigation into the matter.

