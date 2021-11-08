Marchex Launches Marchex Anywhere, Making Conversation Intelligence Available to Virtually Any Business

The additional capital will be used to accelerate the company’s product and technology roadmap and expand sales and marketing of its Conversation Intelligence platform. Symbl.ai, a developer-first platform providing a best-in-class Conversation Intelligence (CI) suite of APIs and developer tools, today announced a $17 million Series A funding round led by Great Point Ventures, with additional participation from current investors Gutbrain Ventures, PBJ Capital, Crosscut Ventures and Flying Fish Ventures. This new Series A investment, which is just a year from the company’s product launch and initial seed financing round of $4.7M, will be used to accelerate product development of its end-to-end CI platform, substantially grow Symbl.ai’s engineering and leadership teams, and expand sales and marketing to meet the growing demand for its offering. As part of the financing, Ray Lane, partner at Great Point Ventures and former President and COO of Oracle Corporation, will join Symbl.ai’s board of directors.

