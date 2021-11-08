Marchex Launches Marchex Anywhere, Making Conversation Intelligence Available to Virtually Any Business
New Hub Expands Access to CPaaS, UCaaS and CCaaS platforms for Marchex Conversation Intelligence Products. Marchex, the award-winning AI-powered conversation intelligence company that helps businesses turn strategic insights into the actions that drive their most valued sales outcomes, today announced new integrations with platforms from leading Communication Platform as a Service...martechseries.com
Comments / 0