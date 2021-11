Everything Tennessee athletic director Danny White said while speaking to the Knoxville Quarterback Club on Monday:. “Excited about everything we have going on — we’ve built a really strong foundation over the last 10 months — where we can take this program across the board. Really excited about the success we’re having in Olympic sports. Really, as I walked in last spring, we had just an unbelievable spring by the numbers. We had our best spring ever with baseball success, tennis and softball. We want to win in every sport that we have. It’s important to us to continue to climb the national rankings in terms of the All Sports Cup, like we used to be. When we were the best version of Tennessee, 15 or 20 years ago, we were always in the top 10 in All Sports. We need to get back to that. We need to get back to rebuilding the brand to where we all want to see it.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 HOUR AGO