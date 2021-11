WEST GARFIELD PARK — City Council will soon consider creating a special tax district on the West Side to give its local economy a boost using funds raised by a new tax. Many residents have long advocated for this kind of support for West Garfield Park’s commercial areas. But some neighbors and business owners criticized a plan for the district, called Special Service Area 77, to be managed by an organization based in a neighboring community rather than one in Garfield Park.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO