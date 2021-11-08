Regeneron says antiviral COVID-19 cocktail shows protection after 8 months

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Pharma company Regeneron announced on Monday that a late-stage clinical trial continues to show that its antiviral drug is effective and offers solid immunity against COVID-19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced data from the trial that shows that a single dose of its antibody cocktail, called REGEN-COV, reduced volunteers' risk of contracting COVID-19 by almost 82% between two and eight months after they took the drug.

The company said the data show that the drug offers long-lasting immunity.

"Today's new data demonstrate how a single dose of REGEN-COV can help protect people from COVID-19 for many months after administration," Dr. Myron Cohen, who leads the monoclonal antibody efforts for the NIH-sponsored COVID Prevention Network, said in a statement.

"These results demonstrate that REGEN-COV has the potential to provide long-lasting immunity from SARS-CoV-2 infection, a result particularly important to those who do not respond to COVID-19 vaccines including people who are immunocompromised."

Monday's data follows earlier studies of the antiviral cocktail from the spring that said the drug was 72% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 in the first week and 93% effective in the following weeks.

The company said in April that it would ask federal regulators to give emergency authorization to the cocktail as a preventative treatment against COVID-19.

Regeneron already has authorization to treat coronavirus patients with the drug.

The company said that no volunteers who took the drug were hospitalized, compared to six volunteers in the placebo group who were.

Regeneron President Dr. George Yancopoulos said the company plans to present the findings to federal regulatory agencies.

"With infections still occurring despite widespread vaccination, the immunocompromised face an ongoing risk of encountering the virus during their daily lives," Yancopoulos said in a statement.

"We intend to rapidly share these additional data with regulatory authorities to help those in most need of protection from COVID-19."