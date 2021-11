The news every Squid Game fan has been waiting for has finally come! On Tuesday, Nov. 9, the director of Netflix's Squid Game, Hwang Dong-hyuk, confirmed the show will return for a second season. "There's been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice," he told AP. Although he didn't reveal when fans could expect it or what it will be about, he did promise one thing: "Gi-hun will come back, and he will do something for the world."

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO