Take the scenic route through the enchanting Naples Canals to celebrate the month of love!. While traveling over 6,000 miles to Venice isn’t always an option, there’s still the option of taking a 30-minute drive to Long Beach for a taste of European life. You can glide down the stunning Naples Canals on 38-foot asymmetrical beauties as Gondoliers propel you down under the romantic, high-arching bridges as you travel past the Accademia, to the Ravenna, to the Toledo and the Neapolitan East and then the famous “Treasure Island” bridge.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO