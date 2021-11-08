Northeast Indiana marching bands compete in state finals

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Marching bands from across the state converged at Lucas Oil Stadium over the weekend. to compete in the Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) state finals.

Over 40 bands competed last Saturday, with six coming from northeast Indiana. Bands were divided into open classes – A, B, C and D – depending on their school’s enrollment size.

Scroll below to see how each school finished in their respective class:

Angola High School

Angola finished sixth in Class C, the third-highest class based on enrollment size. The band finished two spots higher than Concordia Lutheran, the only other northeast Indiana school in this class.

Carroll High School

Carroll High School finished in seventh place in Class A, just one spot behind Homestead. According to the band’s Facebook page , this is their highest ranking in Class A.

Concordia Lutheran

Concordia Lutheran competed in Class C, finishing in eighth place and two spots behind Angola. The school’s official Facebook page posted these photos from over the weekend.

Homestead High School

Homestead finished sixth in Class A, the highest enrollment size at the ISSMA State Finals. The Homestead Alliance Band finished shy of central Indiana schools such as Avon, Carmel and Fishers.

North Side High School

North Side High School was the only area school to compete in Class B – the second-highest classification in ISSMA. North Side’s band finished in 10th place among schools such as Greenfield Central and Jasper.

Woodlan High School

Woodlan was the lone northeast Indiana school to compete in Class D – the smallest classification. Woodlan’s marching band finished in seventh on Saturday.

Click here to see the complete results from Saturday’s state finals.

