Indiana State

Northeast Indiana marching bands compete in state finals

WANE 15
WANE 15
 7 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Marching bands from across the state converged at Lucas Oil Stadium over the weekend. to compete in the Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) state finals.

Over 40 bands competed last Saturday, with six coming from northeast Indiana. Bands were divided into open classes – A, B, C and D – depending on their school’s enrollment size.

Scroll below to see how each school finished in their respective class:

Angola High School

Angola finished sixth in Class C, the third-highest class based on enrollment size. The band finished two spots higher than Concordia Lutheran, the only other northeast Indiana school in this class.

Carroll High School

Carroll High School finished in seventh place in Class A, just one spot behind Homestead. According to the band’s Facebook page , this is their highest ranking in Class A.

Concordia Lutheran

Concordia Lutheran competed in Class C, finishing in eighth place and two spots behind Angola. The school’s official Facebook page posted these photos from over the weekend.

Homestead High School

Homestead finished sixth in Class A, the highest enrollment size at the ISSMA State Finals. The Homestead Alliance Band finished shy of central Indiana schools such as Avon, Carmel and Fishers.

North Side High School

North Side High School was the only area school to compete in Class B – the second-highest classification in ISSMA. North Side’s band finished in 10th place among schools such as Greenfield Central and Jasper.

Woodlan High School

Woodlan was the lone northeast Indiana school to compete in Class D – the smallest classification. Woodlan’s marching band finished in seventh on Saturday.

Click here to see the complete results from Saturday’s state finals.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 1

 

WANE 15

Woodlan tops Bellmont to headine girls basketball slate on Friday night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Woodlan bested Bellmont 50-31 at Elmer Strautman Gymnasium to headline the girls basketball slate on Friday night. Avah Smith led all scorers, pacing Woodlan with 23 points. Kenzie Fuelling led the Braves with 14. Friday’s ScoresThe Associated PressGIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)Alexandria 52, Southern Wells 27Anderson 38, Richmond 33Anderson Prep Academy 47, […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Komets remain perfect on home ice with win over Walleye

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets remain undefeated at home and extended it’s early season winning-streak to five games with a shutout over Toledo, 3-0. Fort Wayne is off to a hot start out of the gate, the team has won six out of their first seven games so far this year. Goaltender Sam […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

11/12 Highlight Zone – Eastside, Adams Central earn regional title

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Eastside and Adams Central brought home a regional title while Carroll, Bishop Dwenger, Mississinewa, Norwell, Eastbrook, and South Adams all saw their season come to a close Friday night on the Highlight Zone. Friday night’s 21-14 win over 2A no. 1 Eastbrook earned Eastside the first regional crown in program […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
