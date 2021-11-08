CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Ticket sales for Billy Joel show at Minute Maid Park in September 2022 temporarily on hold

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k0WPu_0cq4NdlW00

In the wake of the Astroworld Festival weekend tragedy , tickets for Billy Joel's Sept. 2022 show aren't going on sale just yet.

The Houston Astros and Live Nation announced last Thursday that musician Billy Joel will make his Minute Maid Park debut on Sept. 23, 2022.

It'll be Joel's first performance at Minute Maid and his only show in Texas in 2022.

Tickets were originally announced to go on sale to the general public Friday, Nov. 12 at 10 a.m., but Monday morning it was announced the sales would be delayed until further notice.

The decision was made after eight people died and hundreds more were injured during a crowd surge at Astroworld Festival on Friday night at Houston's NRG Park. Travis Scott was performing at the time.

SEE ALSO: What is a crowd surge? Crushing deaths at events like Astroworld have long history

The video featured above is from a previous report.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Joel
Person
Travis Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minute Maid Park#Ticket Sales#Nrg Park#The Houston Astros#Live Nation
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
96K+
Followers
10K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy