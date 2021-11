I wanted to thank all of the people who came to the fundraiser on Sunday to help support my travel this year with the US Freeski Team! The donations given from across the state was truly beyond incredible. It was great to see people I knew and meet new supporters. I also want to thank the committee for all the hours they put into organize and run the event and the auctioneer who made the live auction so fun. I feel like I have the whole State of Montana behind me!

CHARITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO