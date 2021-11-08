CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Playa del Carmen motorcycle driver dies after bike dragged, catches fire

By Playa del Carmen
riviera-maya-news.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlaya del Carmen, Q.R. — A traffic accident that occurred on Saturday night left one person dead and two in jail. It was around 9:30 p.m. when a small pickup truck collided...

www.riviera-maya-news.com

riviera-maya-news.com

12 killed after two combis collide and catch fire

Palenque, Chiapas — Three people who were burned, including two minors from Honduras, were transferred to the Palenque hospital after two combis caught fire. The accident, which killed 12, happened Tuesday morning when the two public transport units were traveling along the Palenque-Catazajá road in the state of Chiapas. According...
cbslocal.com

Man Dies After Crashing Motorcycle, Falling Over Freeway Guardrail In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A motorcyclist died Saturday after crashing on Interstate 50 in downtown Sacramento. According to the CHP, around 3:30 p.m., a 29-year-old male motorcyclist was riding a 2013 Harley-Davidson motorcycle with other riders on the southbound Interstate 5 to eastbound Highway 50 connector when he failed to negotiate a sweeping right-hand turn and allowed the motorcycle to drift left and collide with a concrete railing east of the roadway.
ksro.com

Pickup Driver Dies After Crashing and Flipping in Cotati

A driver has died after his Dodge pickup left the roadway and flipped over in Cotati. On Friday night, officers responded to a report of a overturned vehicle on West Sierra Avenue near West School Road in Cotati. The driver, who was the sole occupant, was extricated from the vehicle but was pronounced dead while being transported to the hospital. CHP continues to investigate the cause of the crash. The only thing they know at this point, is that the pickup was traveling west on West Sierra Avenue. The man’s identity hasn’t been released.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
KESQ News Channel 3

One person hospitalized after vehicle hauling drag racing car catches fire in Palm Desert

A person has been rushed to the hospital after a vehicle fire Friday morning in Palm Desert. Cal Fire confirmed the fire was reported at around 9:30 a.m. near the intersection of Washington Street and Varner Road. California Highway Patrol officers told News Channel 3 at the scene that the vehicle. also went off the The post One person hospitalized after vehicle hauling drag racing car catches fire in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
ksl.com

Man dies after motorcycle collides with car in Murray

MURRAY — A man died after a collision between a motorcycle and a car Wednesday afternoon, police said. Emergency crews reported to a report of a crash at the intersection of 900 East and Vine Street shortly after 2 p.m., according to Murray police. They said a man believed to be in his 20s was riding a motorcycle south on 900 East when he collided with a passenger car turning left onto Vine Street.
CBS Minnesota

Driver Dies After Crashing Into Semi Near Nowthen

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A driver died Wednesday afternoon in the north metro after his car collided with a semi truck. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 1:22 p.m. on Highway 47 near Nowthen, which is about 40 miles north of Minneapolis. According to investigators, the driver was headed south on the highway when his car crossed into the northbound lane near 199th Avenue Northwest and collided with a semi. After the crash, both vehicles caught fire, and roads were closed as crews cleared the scene. The name of the driver killed in the crash has yet to be released. The semi driver was unharmed. The crash remains under investigation.   More On WCCO.com: MN Weather: After An Inch Fell Saturday, More Snow Likely In Twin Cities On Monday Guthrie Audience Member’s Pre-Show Rant Delays Opening Night For ‘Christmas Carol’ Court To Hear $360K Child Support Case Against Tarvaris Jackson Estate Hennepin County Seeks Public’s Help Identifying Body Of Pregnant Woman
BBC

Investigation after woman, 78, dies in Powys fire

A 78-year-old woman has died following a fire at a property in Powys. Emergency services were called to the fire in Cefn Byrle Road, Coelbren, on Wednesday 3 November. Dyfed-Powys Police said the cause is being treated as unexplained. Police and fire officers are carrying out a joint investigation to...
thegardnernews.com

Man dies after crashing motorcycle on Route 2 in Athol

ATHOL — A 25-year-old man was killed when the 2002 Honda motorcycle he was driving crashed on Route 2. The crash happened at 4 p.m. Wednesday. The man, whose name is being withheld by police, was traveling eastbound on Route 2 when the crash occurred. The victim was pronounced dead...
US News and World Report

Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Median, Thrown From Bike

ROCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A motorcyclist struck a median in Rochester, was ejected from the vehicle and died of his injuries, New Hampshire State Police said. The crash happened Sunday afternoon on the westbound side of the Route 202 connector to the Spaulding Turnpike in the area of Exit 16, police said in a news release.
FOX Carolina

Driver killed in crash after car catches on fire along I-26, troopers say

CLINTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person has sadly passed away after they crashed their car and it caught on fire. The driver was heading east on I-26 around 10:45 p.m. when they went off the right side of the road and hit a tree, troopers said. The car then caught on fire and the driver was entrapped.
riviera-maya-news.com

Driver dies after slamming into pole along Cancun roadway

Cancun, Q.R. — The driver of a car that hit a pole along the federal highway has died. On Sunday, passing motorists reported the accident to emergency 911 who sent police and ambulance. Witnesses who saw the car crash pulled the male driver from the vehicle and onto the asphalt...
riviera-maya-news.com

American tourist dies after slamming headfirst into tree

Cozumel, Q.R.– An American man was killed on Monday afternoon after slamming into a tree at a high rate of speed. The accident was reported to emergency services by Cozumel motorists who saw the man crash. Witnesses told police that the man was driving at a high rate of speed...
