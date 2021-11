Hamish Watson feels more confident about this Scotland team following his Lions experience and is going into the November Tests refreshed after a chance to rest a lingering injury.Watson was one of eight Scots in the summer tour of South Africa but only featured in one Test match, coming off the bench in the opening win against the world champions.But he made five appearances in all and left the tour with the belief that Scotland have a group of players to match any other in the home nations.Having been named Guinness Six Nations player of the tournament earlier in the...

RUGBY ・ 11 DAYS AGO