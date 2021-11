A team from the Peter MacCallum Cancer Center, the University of Melbourne, and other centers in Australia describes a reference-free pipeline called MINTIE for focusing on splice variants, structural changes, and other variants in RNA sequence data. The strategy "combines the advantages of full de novo assembly with differential expression to identify unique variants in a case sample versus a set of controls," the researchers write, along with computational steps to dial down transcriptional noise and annotate and prioritize variants. After using MINTIE to find transcript fusions and other variants in simulated data, the authors compared it to other available approaches. From there, they applied MINTIE to RNA-seq profiles for pediatric acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and controls, uncovering previously undetected fusion or splice variants in potential ALL driver genes.

