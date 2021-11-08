CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Satellite photos show China built mock-ups of US destroyers and an aircraft carrier in the desert, likely for target practice

By Ryan Pickrell
Business Insider
Business Insider
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TNpa6_0cq4MCAE00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SROZV_0cq4MCAE00
A satellite picture shows a suspected aircraft carrier target in Ruoqiang, Xinjiang, China, October 20, 2021.

Satellite Image ©2021 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

  • China has built mock-ups of what appear to be US Navy warships in the desert, USNI News reported, citing satellite images.
  • The mock-ups are believed to be targets for the Chinese military to practice missile strikes, something it has done before.
  • China relies on its missile force to counter the US's ability to project power from off-shore.

The Chinese military has built apparent mock-ups of US warships in the desert, likely for target practice, USNI News reported Sunday , citing Maxar satellite images.

The satellite photos show the full-scale outlines of what looks like a US Navy aircraft carrier and at least two Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers, in the Ruoqiang area of Xinjiang's Taklamakan desert in northwestern China, an area that has reportedly been used previously for missile strike training.

Aircraft carriers and destroyers assigned to the US Navy's 7th Fleet operate in the Indo-Pacific region and routinely patrol waters near China, sometimes carrying out military exercises, Taiwan Strait transits, or freedom-of-navigation operations that often anger Beijing.

The satellite images, which were collected in late October, also show what appears to be a warship target on a rail system that could move forward and back. The shape of this suspected warship target kind of resembles an amphibious assault ship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PCQL8_0cq4MCAE00
A satellite picture shows a suspected mobile warship target in Ruoqiang, Xinjiang, China, October 20, 2021.

Satellite Image ©2021 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

Missiles are routinely tested in remote areas like deserts. Practicing strikes against targets at sea offer more realistic conditions for training missile crews but also run a higher risk of being perceived as provocative.

Though the satellite photos showed no visible impact points, the mock-ups are believed to be for target practice as China has previously used mock-ups of US warships in the desert as targets.

In 2013, for instance, a Taiwan media outlet reported that the Chinese People's Liberation Army "sunk" a US Navy aircraft carrier in the Gobi desert.

That "carrier," however, was a 600-foot concrete slab meant to represent the flight deck of a carrier. The one at the apparent missile range observed in recent satellite photos is much more detailed, and there are sensors in place around some of the mock-ups.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DJ9oT_0cq4MCAE00
Military vehicles with DF-21D ballistic missiles head to Tiananmen Square during a military parade to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015.

REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

China has a robust ability to conduct missile strikes against an adversary, especially in a regional conflict. Among the assets in the People's Liberation Army Rocket Force arsenal that can target ships are the DF-21D and DF-26 ballistic missiles, weapons sometimes referred to as "carrier killers."

The latest Department of Defense report on China's growing military might says the DF-21D is a medium-range ballistic missile that "gives the PLA the capability to conduct long range precision strikes against ships, including aircraft carriers, out to the Western Pacific from mainland China."

The DF-26 is also a mid-range missile, but it can be used for both strikes against land-based targets and naval vessels. It is unclear exactly how accurate or capable either missile is.

The Pentagon reported that last year, China "fired anti-ship ballistic missiles against a moving target in the South China Sea, but has not acknowledged doing so."

US Navy Adm. Phil Davidson, the former head of Indo-Pacific Command, said earlier this year that the test was clearly intended to "hone PLA warfighting skills and send an unmistakable message to regional and global audiences."

In addition to its anti-ship ballistic missiles, China also has air- and ship-launched anti-ship missiles that could be employed in a combat scenario.

Asked about the reported mock-ups in the desert, a Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman told the Associated Press that he was unaware of the situation.

Read the original article on
Business Insider

Comments / 44

Julius Caesar
6d ago

we should do what we did to the ussr make them overspend sanctions and shut down all there illegal activity world wide, sabotage all there interest globally to the point of collapse. No need to for war.

Reply(2)
8
Adam Lopez
7d ago

Maybe they just wanna play battleships. Can't they see how competent and genius biden is. I mean the guy can barely read from a teleprompter. What makes them think now is a good time to strike. LETS GO BRANDON!!!!!

Reply(1)
4
Julius Caesar
6d ago

we should do what we did to the ussr; make them overspend on military, sanctions, and shut down all there illegal activity world wide, sabotage all there interest globally to the point of collapse. No need to for war.

Reply
2
Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

US military tries out Israeli tricks for anti-China defense in Guam

The US has been reportedly testing the Israeli-made Iron Dome air defense system on the Pacific island of Guam, which hosts the closest American military bases to China. The ongoing tests in Guam are scheduled to continue until December, the Wall Street Journal has reported, without expanding on how successful they've been.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Intelligence agency warns that China is creating global genetic database that could give it dominance over U.S. health care industry and a decisive military edge

Intelligence officials on Friday issued new warnings about China's ambitions, saying it was collecting genetic data from around the world as part of a technological push that could give it a decisive military edge and dominance over the American healthcare sector. A report by the National Counterintelligence and Security Center...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#South China#Aircraft Carriers#Reuters China#Usni News#Chinese#Taklamakan#The Us Navy#7th Fleet
albuquerqueexpress.com

China's new military toy might dominate the Pacific, analysts warn

Construction of Beijing's super carrier is nearing completion, US experts have said. The latest satellite images from a shipyard in Shanghai show the vessel equipped with high-tech technology to launch aircraft from the water. The world's largest naval force, the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN), might soon be reinforced with...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
Country
China
thedrive

Latest Images Of Russia’s Checkmate Fighter Shows Us Just How Big It Really Is (Updated)

Russia has billed the Checkmate as a light fighter, but that isn't really the case. Some four months since it was officially unveiled, another glut of promotional material has been released relating to the Sukhoi Checkmate ahead of its official foreign debut at the Dubai Airshow next week. Also known as the Light Tactical Aircraft, or LTS in Russian, what we've seen now reveals a fighter that’s substantially bigger than we might have imagined, at least in comparison to the Su-57 Felon. Seeing the two planes alongside each other provides our best view so far of the enigmatic Checkmate fighter project and evidence that this is really more of a medium fighter than a true light combat jet.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Defense One

How War With China Begins

President Xi Jinping declared in July that those who get in the way of China’s ascent will have their “heads bashed bloody against a Great Wall of steel.” The People’s Liberation Army Navy is churning out ships at a rate not seen since World War II, as Beijing issues threats against Taiwan and other neighbors. Top Pentagon officials have warned that China could start a military conflict in the Taiwan Strait or other geopolitical hot spots sometime this decade.
FOREIGN POLICY
KTSA

Is China preparing for a war against America?

While Biden’s military focuses on naming U.S navy ships after a gay rights leader and christened it by a transgender veteran, China’s military has built mockups in the shape of a U.S. aircraft carriers and other U.S. warships. For the last few months there has been a lot of concern about China attacking Taiwan, but are they also plotting an attack on the US? Lars talks about some disturbing new information that could mean just that, with Dr. Weifeng Zhong who is a Senior Research Fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University.
FOREIGN POLICY
Business Insider

Japan has an aircraft carrier again — just don't call it that

In a recent tweet, the US Navy's top civilian official noted his tour of Japan's "aircraft carrier" during a trip there. Japan's pacifist constitution means its naval forces have avoided using that term for its ships since World War II. The US Navy said the tweet doesn't mean a change...
MILITARY
thedrive

Hundreds Of South Korean And U.S. Warplanes Are Conducting A Secretive Exercise In Korea

The unpublicized maneuvers are being staged in the wake of a spate of potentially destabilizing missile developments on the peninsula. Amid a simmering ‘missile race’ on the Korean peninsula, South Korea and the United States are running a large-scale air exercise in the region, with around 200 aircraft reportedly involved. The maneuvers represent a return to the large-scale collaboration of this kind between the two nations that was scaled back dramatically as Washington attempted to negotiate with North Korea about its nuclear weapons program. However, with more recent hopes that Pyongyang might resume talks, the current exercise is being run without any media fanfare. North Korea, for its part, has traditionally complained about these kinds of exercises, whatever the scale.
MILITARY
Telegraph

US reactivates nuclear artillery unit in Germany – why Russia should be worried

An American nuclear artillery unit has been reactivated in Germany for the first time since the Cold War and is to be armed with new long-range hypersonic weapons. The US Army officially recommissioned the 56th Artillery Command in Germany this week during a ceremony in Mainz-Kastel, which hosts America’s Europe and Africa commands.
MILITARY
Business Insider

Business Insider

290K+
Followers
20K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy