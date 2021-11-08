CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
William Eisen, Father of KISS’ Paul Stanley, Dies at Age 101

By Philip Trapp
967 The Eagle
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

KISS rocker Paul Stanley revealed this week that his father, William Eisen, had died at the age of 101. On Sunday (Nov. 7), the KISS guitarist and co-lead vocalist shared a recent photo of him and his dad that included a touching message announcing the death. The 69-year-old KISS member acknowledged...

