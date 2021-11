The hottest “meme coin” of the moment was hit hard by a huge sell-off yesterday: Shina Inu, or SHIB, is down roughly 27% in the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko data. SHIB, an Ethereum-based token that shot up in value by over 800% last month, was trading at $0.00004593 at the time of writing, losing more than a quarter of its value since yesterday.

