With donuts, coffee, restaurants, old-school video games, and some of the most confusing streets, Beacon has a little something for everyone. When it comes time to pick a town in the Hudson Valley that you'd like to spend an afternoon just walking around, I think that Beacon is on the top of the list of towns that you could spend a whole day just walking around. If you need a starting place of things to check out next time you visit Beacon, we've come up with 8 reasons why we love everything about Beacon.

BEACON, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO