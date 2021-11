General Motors could offer the new Corvette Z06’s 5.5-liter LT6 V8 as a crate engine, but high demand for the car may mean there aren’t enough left over to sell. Russ O’Blenes, GM’s Director for the Performance and Racing Propulsion Team, told GM Authority that “there’s obviously discussion” about the sale of the LT6 as a crate engine, but noted the voracious appetite for the Corvette Z06: “I think right now, the good news is we’re selling I think three years’ worth of sales already on the cars.”

CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO