Bed Bath & Beyond shares soared more than 80% in extended trading Tuesday after the company put out a flurry of press releases. Among the news the company announced was the launch of a digital marketplace that will sell goods from third-parties, in addition to a tie-up with grocery chain Kroger. Bed Bath & Beyond also said its stock buyback program was ahead of schedule and it unveiled some executive leadership changes.

STOCKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO