SYRACUSE – A man was rescued from inside a wall on Friday in New York state after being trapped for two or three days. The Syracuse Fire Department were called to the Landmark Theatre where employees had heard the adult male banging on the wall and asking for help. Authorities say the individual was behind tile adjacent to a bathroom. It was not known how the man got into the area and he was taken to an area hospital for observation.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO