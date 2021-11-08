What’s hot on the web this morning

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

By Autumn Pitchure
 7 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Our top trending stories on the web include two missing people found, recommendations from the Centers for Disease and Control Prevention before you take your kids to get the COVID-19 vaccine and Sugar Loaf Ski Resort is being demolished after being closed for decades.

Two missing people found this morning

A 66-year-old woman and 16-year-old boy who went missing have now been found.

Lansing Police made a breakthrough this morning as they found missing 66-year-old, Mu Meh.

Meh went missing around 4 p.m. yesterday and the Endangered Missing Advisory that was recently issued, has been cancelled as Meh has been located safe.

Michigan State Police Bay Region have also located 16-year-old Jedidia Dygert.

Authorities say Dygert left his home on Chestnut Street in Owosso Township around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday and he is now safe.

Recommendations from the Centers for Disease and Control Prevention Before you Take Your Kids to get the COVID-19 Vaccine

Last week, child-sized doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were approved by a CDC panel.

The CDC has issued a recommendation to parents about what not to do before taking their kids to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“It is not recommended that you give pain relievers before vaccination,” the CDC said on their website.

According to the CDC, there’s a chance that pain relievers might dull side effects and your body’s antibody response to the vaccine.

“There are data in the vaccine literature, long predating COVID-19 and almost all [done] in children, that premedication with [fever-reducing drugs] like acetaminophen or ibuprofen decrease the antibody response to the first dose of vaccine,” Infectious Disease Specialist, Dr. David Cennimo said in an interview with Healthline.

The CDC says it’s necessary to get the green light from your child’s doctor before using a non-aspirin pain reliever at home after your child gets vaccinated.

CDC recommendations for when you do get your child vaccinated:

  • Tell the doctor or nurse about any allergies your child may have.
  • Your child should be seated or lying down during vaccination and for 15 minutes after the vaccine is given, to prevent fainting and injuries related to fainting
  • Also during that 15 minutes after your child gets the shot, he or she should stick around in case they have a severe allergic reaction and need immediate treatment.
  • You can place a cool, damp cloth on the injection site to help with discomfort.
Sugar Loaf Ski Resort is being demolished after being closed for decades

A ski resort that has been closed and an eyesore for more than 20 years is finally being demolished.

Sugar Loaf in Leelanau County opened originally in 1947 and at one moment in time, attracted 3,000 skiers a day.

“The township is extremely happy that the buildings are coming down and will no longer be a health and safety hazard,” said Tim Stein, Cleveland Township Supervisor.

Last week demolition crews started taking apart the resort, according to the Record-Eagle reported.

Marilyn Bordeaux, who lives in a condominium on the property is thrilled the buildings are being taken down.

Bordeaux described Sugar Loaf as a “horrendous eyesore.”

The owner hasn’t publicly identified what is in future plans for the property yet.

