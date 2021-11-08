CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dry Cleaning announce 2022 tour dates

By Bill Pearis
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDry Cleaning start their sold-out fall North American tour this week, which wraps up with shows at Brooklyn's Market Hotel on November 19 & 20 (both are sold out). The band have just announced that they'll be back in May for more North American shows, including stops in Toronto, Montreal, Somerville,...

