Dry Cleaning announce 2022 tour dates

Free Throw were forced to postpone the last few shows of their fall tour after the band's Cory Castro tested positive for COVID. They've now announced a round of winter 2022 tour dates, which include rescheduled dates for the shows they missed, along with new shows. The tour includes stops in Columbus, Detroit, Buffalo, Brooklyn, Boston, Washington DC, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Nasvhille, Denver, Chicago, and more. Worst Party Ever and Camp Trash open all dates, and Bad Luck are also along as support on the first leg, and Charmer the second. The original dates were with Dogleg, who announced today that they will not play shows in 2022. Previously purchased tickets for the rescheduled shows will be honored, and refunds are available. See all dates below.

MUSIC ・ 2 HOURS AGO