The Salvation Army has started its holiday fundraising campaigns. Director of Community Relations, Samantha Hyde said the Red Kettle Campaign will be virtual again this year. “There aren’t as many kettles out, not as many people are shopping in physical stores,” Hyde said. “A lot of people are shopping online, and they want that convenience of being able to support the organizations that they love but without having to leave the house and go hunt down an actual physical red kettle.”

INDIANA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO