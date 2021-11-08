CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney Plus is now the cheapest streaming service for this week only

By Gemma Ryles
 7 days ago
Disney Plus has announced a week of deals and extra content, with promotions for new subscribers.

Disney will be treating its fans this year, as Disney Plus Day is coming on November 12. To celebrate, the company has announced a plethora of promotions, as well as the chance for new Disney Plus members to sign up for one month for just £1.99.

The new members deal will be running from today until Sunday, November 14, and will also apply to returning Disney Plus members, making this the perfect time to catch up with the latest Star Wars and Marvel content.

There are also some real-world perks; Disney Plus subscribers who have a valid ticket or a pass, alongside a theme park reservation on November 12, will get special benefits in the theme parks, as well as surprises in stores.

Disney has also claimed that those who are eligible will be able to enter the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort half an hour before the parks officially open, giving you even more time at the happiest place on earth.

Any fans in Europe shouldn’t feel left out; Disneyland Paris will also be rolling out a blue carpet for its guests with special character appearances planned as well as photo opportunities throughout the day.

Plus, if you’ve been waiting for the right time to bag the latest goodies on ShopDisney, the online store will be offering free shipping in the US and in Europe from Disney Plus Day until November 14, so be sure to make the most out of that weekend.

Disney has also recently partnered up with VeVe, a mobile-first digital collectable platform, to launch a series of NFTs, which will include iconic characters from fan favourite movies and TV shows.

