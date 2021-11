Over the years, several notable NFL players have essentially admitted to not fully understanding the rules of overtime. In the regular season, you play one 10-minute overtime period. If the team that gets the ball first scores a touchdown, the game is over. If the team makes a field goal or punts, the game continues until the next point is scored. If the teams are still tied at the end of 10 minutes, the game ends in a tie.

