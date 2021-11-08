CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Advice for Veterans Applying to Law School

By Gabriel Kuris
US News and World Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. celebrates Veterans Day each November, and it's a good time to reflect on how law schools serve those who serve the country. Law schools greatly value applicants who are veterans. Many of the skills honed by military service contribute to success in both law school and legal practice, like...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
jpinews.com

Veteran shares military experience, advice

When Crystal Mills White made her first trip to see an Air Force recruiter, it wasn’t for herself. “I went to a recruiter in Elizabethtown to support a friend, Robert Kidd, who was thinking of joining the service,” Crystal said. “While there and listening to what the recruiter said, I decided that I wanted to further explore joining for myself. There was something very attractive to me about being able to travel around the world, gaining hands-on experience, and having my education paid for all at the same time.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
nd.edu

Veterans Day 2021: Honoring our ND Law student veterans

Notre Dame Law School is grateful for each of our students who have served or are currently serving our country through the U.S. Armed Forces. Each has a unique path and story that has led them to law school, and to Notre Dame. Approximately 20 current students have served in one of the five branches of the military. Some students have retired from military service, while others remain active in reserve service. Some will continue to serve through the JAG Corps after graduation.
NOTRE DAME, IN
In Homeland Security

Veteran Entrepreneur: Applying Skills Gained from Military Service

Podcast featuring Dr. Larry D. Parker Jr., Lt. Col (retired), U.S. Marine Corps; Program Director, School of Business and. Mario P. Fields, Sergeant Major (retired) U.S. Marine Corps; CEO, Global Inspirational Speakers LLC. The military offers many benefits to servicemembers, but some opportunities and skills aren’t as recognized as others....
MILITARY
Outsider.com

13 WWII Veterans Give Life Advice to Young Americans

About 80 years after fighting for people’s freedoms, 13 different WWII veterans are reflecting on their service and giving advice to the up-and-coming young generation. Many of these individuals were minority groups that fought against Nazi racism despite laws in their own countries. These are heroes that overcome adversity and helped save countless people and restore peace.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legal Education#Technical University#Georgetown University#The University Of Hawaii
Daily Orange

College of Law holds ceremony honoring U.S. veterans

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Syracuse University’s College of Law held a Veterans Day ceremony Tuesday to honor U.S. veterans. The ceremony was hosted by the Institute for Security Policy and Law, the Betty and Michael D. Wohl Veterans Legal...
SYRACUSE, NY
klbjfm.com

Law Tigers Veteran’s Day Appreciation!

KLBJ FM and The Law Tigers are teaming up to salute our Veterans this year. Enter to win a $25 Visa gift card to treat the Veteran in your life and honor their sacrifices. Majority of Veterans are motorcycle riders looking for that brotherhood and camaraderie when they come back home. Law Tigers and Veterans are a great marriage of two culture’s that believe the same thing.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
rockydailynews.com

DougCo mask exemptions no longer apply to schools

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo — The Douglas County Board of Health approved a motion Friday to revise their Oct. 8 public health order to affirm that it does not apply to the Douglas County School District (DCSD). Now, the county said, the board of health cannot enforce the order against schools...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
Caledonian Record-News

School Community Honors Local Veterans

LITTLETON — Honoring local veterans on Veterans Day has become a tradition for Littleton schools. Despite the challenges of the pandemic, students and staff members at Littleton High School and Daisy Bronson Middle School were not going to skip 2021. For the second consecutive year, they put together a virtual...
LITTLETON, NH
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Perry Schools Honor Veterans With Veterans Day Ceremony

The Perry Community School District held its annual program to honor veterans on Veterans Day. Staff, veterans and community members filled the Perry Performing Arts Center Thursday and Perry School Foundation Committee Member Linda Kaufman says it was good to see people back in person this year after not holding the program last year.
PERRY, IA
US News and World Report

Law School Addendum: Do’s and Don’ts

All law schools accept addenda, even when they are not an official part of the application. A well-written addendum supports your case for admission by providing missing context to answer questions that your application might raise. A poorly written addendum, however, can do more harm than good. What Is a...
EDUCATION
honknews.com

Will Social Security Beneficiaries Get A Fourth Stimulus Check?

Despite acknowledging that it is a long shot at this point, the Senior Citizens League (TSCL), a non-partisan advocacy group, has launched a lobbying campaign to persuade Congress to transfer more stimulus money to individuals collecting Social Security. In a letter to congressional leaders, TSCL Chairman Rick Delaney proposed a one-time $1,400 Social Security stimulus payment for seniors.
BUSINESS
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is approaching pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. But many still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
Black Enterprise

Black Man Calls Out Racism Before Getting Longest Sentence In Jan. 6 Insurrection Cases

On Thursday, a Black man who issued out threats to lawmakers and tech executives received the longest sentence served in connection to the January 6 insurrection. Troy Anthony Smocks, 58, was sentenced to 14 months in prison for his involvement with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, CNN reports. Smocks was in Washington on the day of the insurrection but did not go into the building.
SOCIETY
Mic

Why COVID is surging in states with high vaccination rates

In our latest edition of “Why is COVID Still Doing That?” we’re seeing states with relatively high vaccination rates currently going through some of the worst COVID surges in the country. Vermont, for example, has a gold star as far having much of its population vaxxed; but they’re experiencing an unfortunate spike, with a 42% surge in cases this past week, per ABC. What gives?
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

Biden administration reverses Trump-era rule that expanded religious exemptions for massive federal contracting force

The Biden administration is rescinding a Trump-era rule that broadened religious exemptions for the massive workforce of federal contractors, an effort to bring anti-discrimination protections more in line with previous decades. While there’s no record any contractor has tried to use the exemption, advocates on both sides say the push-pull...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy