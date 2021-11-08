CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take Five: Terrace Martin drops an opus, Artifacts deepens an inquiry, & Mareike Wiening delivers on an idea

By WBGO
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTerrace Martin, "Griots of the Crenshaw District (feat. Hit-Boy, Kamasi Washington & Robert Glasper)" Drones, the new album by Terrace Martin, arrived last Friday on a wave of acclaim, based in part on a stacked guest list: Kendrick Lamar, Cordae, Snoop Dogg and Leon Bridges are among more than a dozen...

