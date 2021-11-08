CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Gatik’s self-driving trucks are now making driverless deliveries for Walmart in Arkansas

By Kirsten Korosec
TechCrunch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGatik said Monday it has pulled the safety operator from behind the wheel of two self-driving box trucks that operate in Walmart’s home turf of Bentonville, Arkansas. This means the startup’s box trucks are driverless on a commercial route — a first for the industry, according to Gatik CEO and co-founder...

techcrunch.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
notebookcheck.net

Gatik and Walmart announce the first successful fully autonomous deliveries in the world

Gatik and Walmart have announced that they successfully administered fully autonomous self-driving trucks to fulfil deliveries for Walmart in Arkansas, US. Multiple self-driving box trucks transported a client’s order between a Walmart outlet and a Neighbourhood market. These autonomous trucks functioned completely without safety drivers; and according to Gatik, it marks the first time that autonomous deliveries were carried out safely to that extent.
ECONOMY
chainstoreage.com

Walmart moves driverless truck pilot into historic full deployment

Walmart is the first company to use autonomous delivery trucks with no safety driver in the “middle mile” of its supply chain. The discount giant is using multi-temperature autonomous box trucks from Palo Alto, Calif.-based startup Gatik to move online grocery orders from a fulfillment-only dark store to a nearby Walmart Neighborhood Market store in its headquarters city of Bentonville, Ark. Walmart is making the autonomous deliveries without having a human safety driver in the truck.
BENTONVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
Bentonville, AR
Cars
State
Louisiana State
Local
Arkansas Business
City
Bentonville, AR
State
Arkansas State
Bentonville, AR
Business
Local
Arkansas Cars
pymnts

Today in Retail: Walmart Manages Fully Driverless Deliveries; Lowe’s to Launch Room-Scanning Tool

In today’s top retail news, Walmart’s partnership with autonomous trucking company Gatik has achieved daily deliveries without a safety driver, while Amazon is promoting the use of its payment service on other merchants’ websites ahead of the holidays. Also, Lowe’s is adding a new tool to its app as part of its vision for “spatial commerce,” and improved artificial intelligence (AI) technology is making some executives reconsider chatbots.
BENTONVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Driving Trucks#Gatik Ceo#Loblaw Companies Limited#Techcrunch
TechCrunch

The Station: The biggest deal of 2021 and executive shuffling in transportation land

Welcome to The Station, your central hub for all past, present and future means of moving people and packages from Point A to Point B. Before we jump in, I wanted to note that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration posted what appears to be the first crash involving a Tesla that had the FSD beta software engaged. As always, Tesla vehicles equipped with full self-driving (FSD) software are not self-driving. What does this mean? Well, my expectation is that there will be more incidents like this and as a result NHTSA will be forced to act.
TRAFFIC
CBS Seattle

Supply Chain Issues: How Are Global Shortages Affecting Local Consumers?

(CBS Baltimore) — The supply chain is made up of the many steps that brings a product to a customer. But right now the chain seems to be broken, or at least crimped in places. Store shelves are partly empty, deliveries are delayed, and prices are rising. Bottlenecks at many steps along the way are keeping products out of the hands of consumers. When the supply chain will return to normal is anyone’s guess. And the economy is paying the price. The supply chain for any given company can start with suppliers of raw materials and other inputs. Once a product...
SMALL BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Walmart
CBS Pittsburgh

Greene Co. Man Creates Online Service For Fresh Produce Delivery Directly From Farms

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As Thanksgiving approaches a local man wants people to think about farmers in western Pennsylvania. Simon Huntley, who grew up on a farm in Greene County, has developed technology that allows customers to get fresh produce from farms delivered right to their homes. It’s an online service called, “Harvie” — short for harvest. It involves 75 to 100 local producers that supply fresh grocery products door-to-door. Appearing on the Sunday Business Page with Jon Delano, Huntley says his service cuts out the middle man by eliminating supply chain issues and helping farmers succeed. “One thing that we see is that the UCA puts out … what they call the farmer share of dollar, so how much of each dollar you spend in the grocery store [that] goes back to farms. And in the national supply chain, it’s 14 cents. And at Harvie, it’s 55 cents, so like four times that, so we’re really proud we’re supporting local farms and feeding people great food.” Huntley says most produce in the grocery store travels 1,500 miles to the shelves, while Harvie’s comes from within 100 miles.
GREENE COUNTY, PA
People

Missing Georgia Elementary Teacher Found Dead in Mexico: She 'Made a Beautiful Impact in This World'

A missing Georgia elementary school teacher was found dead this week in Mexico, where she was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 30, multiple outlets report. Alexandra Morales, 24, taught first grade at Benefield Elementary School in Lawrenceville, Georgia, and the school's principal alerted parents in a Tuesday email (obtained by WGCL, WXIA and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution) that Morales didn't return as expected from a trip to Guadalajara, Mexico.
GEORGIA STATE
Gillian Sisley

Texas Customer Threw Hot Soup at Restaurant Manager

This is what it looks like when a product complaint is taken way too far. Just about every person has been part of a bad customer experience, whether on the customer or management side. That said, regardless of what happened, there's a wrong way and a right way to handle things.

Comments / 0

Community Policy