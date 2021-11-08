Putting out a fire: as VEC transitions to new IT system for unemployment claims, new report places blame for crisis

The Virginia Employment Commission is installing a new system to process unemployment claims, and until it is operational, you cannot file a new claim or update an existing one. The new system is supposed to significantly improve operations, and the VEC says it should be up and running some time next week. This comes as a legislative audit says the update is one of many changes that come far too late. The report cites a decade or more of poor management and outdated and inefficient systems wholly unable to handle the demands when the pandemic struck — and it says even after COVID arrived, the commission’s response remained far too slow. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO