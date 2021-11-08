CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Housing

Putting out a fire: as VEC transitions to new IT system for unemployment claims, new report places blame for crisis

By Michael Martz
Richmond.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Virginia Employment Commission is completing the last phase of a 12-year effort to replace an antiquated computer system that crippled the state unemployment system’s ability to respond effectively to the COVID-19 pandemic and prevented tens of thousands of unemployed Virginians from getting timely government assistance during the biggest public health...

richmond.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSET

VEC documents: hundreds of thousands report unemployment insurance fraud

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — As many waited for their unemployment benefits, the Virginia Employment commission received hundreds of thousands of reports of unemployment insurance fraud, according to documents from the VEC. Cameron Howe, of Lynchburg, is one of hundreds of thousands who experienced unemployment insurance fraud during the pandemic. Howe...
LYNCHBURG, VA
live5news.com

SC reports increase in first-time unemployment claims

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Weekly initial unemployment claims continue to yo-yo, with South Carolina reporting a higher number over the past week compared with the week before. For the week ending Saturday, the state reported 1,310 first-time unemployment claims. For the previous week, the state received 1,130. The down-again, up-again...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
wfirnews.com

Report: Poor management, outdated systems led to VEC meltdown

The Virginia Employment Commission is installing a new system to process unemployment claims, and until it is operational, you cannot file a new claim or update an existing one. The new system is supposed to significantly improve operations, and the VEC says it should be up and running some time next week. This comes as a legislative audit says the update is one of many changes that come far too late. The report cites a decade or more of poor management and outdated and inefficient systems wholly unable to handle the demands when the pandemic struck — and it says even after COVID arrived, the commission’s response remained far too slow. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
cbs19news

Report urges greater oversight for a still-struggling VEC

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Virginia lawmakers should strengthen their oversight of the still-struggling employment commission. That's according to a lengthy report issued Monday by Virginia's legislative watchdog agency. The report outlined the myriad ways in which problems with staffing, technology and improper payments have persisted at the agency long after...
RICHMOND, VA
Richmond.com

When Youngkin takes office, rollbacks expected on Virginia’s COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates

When hundreds of thousands of Virginians had lost their jobs in the first summer of the pandemic, Glenn Youngkin, an executive of a private equity firm, had quit his. The wealthy businessman from Northern Virginia was following political ambitions, soon taking jabs at Democratic leaders for how he believed they bungled the COVID-19 response. As health workers and elderly residents received the initial vaccines, he criticized the administration for not distributing doses faster.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSYX ABC6

Ohio reports most new unemployment claims since early October

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services said 11,232 initial traditional unemployment claims were filed between October 31 and November 6. Last week's unemployment claims were an increase of more than 3,800 from the week prior and were the most since the week of October 9, when more than 9,800 Ohioans filed initial claims.
OHIO STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Unemployment claims hit new pandemic low of 269,000

Unemployment claims continue to fall, a sign of economic recovery in the wake of the devastating COVID-19 pandemic. New unemployment claims hit another pandemic low of 269,000 for the week ending in Oct. 30, falling 14,000 from the week prior. The news marks five straight weeks of falling unemployment claims,...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Mcauliffe
Person
Tim Kaine
CBS News

3 states lead the U.S. in the rate of workers quitting their jobs

A record number of Americans are quitting their jobs across the U,S., a trend some have dubbed the "Great Resignation." But the phenomenon is making an outsized impact in some regions: In Georgia, Kentucky and Idaho, more than 4% of workers voluntarily left their jobs in Augus — the highest rates in the country.
ECONOMY
times-gazette.com

Woman tasked with reviewing Ohio unemployment claims was getting benefits herself

Unemployment fraud hit close to home when an employee working with unemployment claims was receiving benefits at the same time, according to an Ohio Inspector General investigation. Between December and March, interim employee Angela Calderon received nearly $10,000 working for the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services while also...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vec#Computer System#Virginians#Labor Megan Healy
lakercountry.com

New ID requirements for unemployment claims starts this week

Frankfort, KY – In an effort to mitigate fraud and allow state unemployment officials to focus on assisting Kentuckians with legitimate claims, the Office of Unemployment Insurance will require all claimants to meet a new identity verification requirement beginning this week. Effective Nov. 4, all unemployment insurance (UI) claimants who...
FRANKFORT, KY
clayconews.com

New Identity Verification Requirement as Office of Unemployment Insurance in Kentucky focuses on Legit Claims, nixing Fraud from UI Rolls

FRANKFORT, KY — In an effort to mitigate fraud and allow state unemployment officials to focus on assisting Kentuckians with legitimate claims, the Office of Unemployment Insurance will require all claimants to meet a new identity verification requirement. Effective November 4, 2021 all unemployment insurance (UI) claimants who have not...
KENTUCKY STATE
irei.com

New Hampshire Retirement System reports 29.4% return

The New Hampshire Retirement System (NHRS) has realized a 29.4 percent return on its investments, for the fiscal year ending June 30. The three-year, five-year, 10-year, 20-year, and 25-year returns were 11.4 percent, 11.3 percent, 9.3 percent, 7.2 percent, and 7.9 percent, respectively. As of June 30, the real estate...
MARKETS
thecentersquare.com

New Rhode Island unemployment claims see slight uptick

(The Center Square) – As the number of new unemployment claims are falling across the country, Rhode Island saw a slight increase, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s latest weekly report. In a press release, the department said for the week ending Oct. 30, the number of initial unemployment...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Housing

Comments / 0

Community Policy