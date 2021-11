Editor’s Note: Play for FREE! Download the NBC Sports Predictor app, make picks and win huge, weekly jackpots. Get started here!. Going into the season, the over/under for wins was set at eight for the Irish. When you looked at the schedule in the preseason, it was a tough one to gauge. The Irish were only returning nine starters from their playoff team in 2020, including replacing their starting quarterback and four-of-five offensive lineman, the schedule included a tough five-game gauntlet, and Brian Kelly was facing his toughest challenge to date as the head coach of the Irish. As they sit at 7-1 going into the easiest part of their schedule, this season has looked like Kelly's best performance to date.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO