Chester County, PA

Thanksgiving Takeout in Chester County: Gobble the Goodness, Sidestep the Stress

 7 days ago

All the savor; none of the stress. Chester County abounds with options for takeout Thanksgiving.Image via Pexels.

While some enjoy preparing elaborate meals for Thanksgiving, those who would rather relax and enjoy the full day with their family have several great places where they can order delicious takeout. Ed Williams, in Main Line Today, compiled a list of local options.

At The Table BYOB in Wayne offers an elevated Thanksgiving menu that boasts fully-brined whole turkey, sausage and caramelized onion stuffing, truffle mashed potatoes, and pumpkin pie bars.

If you’re a better roaster than a baker, great desserts are available from Bloom Southern Kitchen in Chester Springs. Options include cream-cheese carrot cake and Kentucky Derby pie.

At Homecooked in Paoli, you can grab ready-to-roast turkey, multigrain stuffing, and sweet potato casserole, among other delicious sides.

Pick up marinated-and-ready-to-roast turkey breast at Mae’s BYOB in West Chester, along with selections of sweet potato puree, roasted Brussels sprouts, and more.

If you’re asked to bring a side and want to leave it to a professional to prepare, the Malvern Buttery is your go-to recommendation. It provides sausage and white bean stuffing and buttery mashed potatoes.

Back to dessert: In Kennett Square, Nomadic Pies offers various delicious pies, from maple pecan to pumpkin or apple crumb.

Sorelle Cucina in Malvern has presliced turkey dinners and turkey hand pies, along with additional sides and desserts.

And one more turkey-day post-entrée recommendation: Sweet Jazmines Pastry Shop in Berwyn creates mouthwatering pies, including coconut cream, lemon meringue, and Key lime.

Read more about great places to grab Thanksgiving takeout in Main Line Today.

Business Insider: Kennett Square Mushroom Industry Purposefully Destroys 1M Unpicked Mushrooms Weekly

The Kennett Square mushroom industry should be booming. The popularity of the edible fungi, always prominent, gained traction with stay-at-home chefs during the pandemic. But it’s teetering on the edge of a financial collapse. Business Insider examined why. In short, the agribusiness faces a serious labor shortage. Mushroom growing requires...
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
Galer Estate Vineyard Owners Go from Knowing ‘Absolutely Nothing About Growing Grapes’ to 10 Years’ Success

Galer Estate Vineyard & Winery, nearby Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, started as what would most accurately be called a “backyard business.” But that seven-acre plot that Dr. Brad Galer and his wife, Lele, tilled in Pocopson Township started them on the road to international recognition. Paul Vigna tracked the success for PennLive.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
