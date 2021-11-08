Thanksgiving Takeout in Chester County: Gobble the Goodness, Sidestep the Stress

All the savor; none of the stress. Chester County abounds with options for takeout Thanksgiving. Image via Pexels.

While some enjoy preparing elaborate meals for Thanksgiving, those who would rather relax and enjoy the full day with their family have several great places where they can order delicious takeout. Ed Williams, in Main Line Today, compiled a list of local options.

At The Table BYOB in Wayne offers an elevated Thanksgiving menu that boasts fully-brined whole turkey, sausage and caramelized onion stuffing, truffle mashed potatoes, and pumpkin pie bars.

If you’re a better roaster than a baker, great desserts are available from Bloom Southern Kitchen in Chester Springs. Options include cream-cheese carrot cake and Kentucky Derby pie.

At Homecooked in Paoli, you can grab ready-to-roast turkey, multigrain stuffing, and sweet potato casserole, among other delicious sides.

Pick up marinated-and-ready-to-roast turkey breast at Mae’s BYOB in West Chester, along with selections of sweet potato puree, roasted Brussels sprouts, and more.

If you’re asked to bring a side and want to leave it to a professional to prepare, the Malvern Buttery is your go-to recommendation. It provides sausage and white bean stuffing and buttery mashed potatoes.

Back to dessert: In Kennett Square, Nomadic Pies offers various delicious pies, from maple pecan to pumpkin or apple crumb.

Sorelle Cucina in Malvern has presliced turkey dinners and turkey hand pies, along with additional sides and desserts.

And one more turkey-day post-entrée recommendation: Sweet Jazmines Pastry Shop in Berwyn creates mouthwatering pies, including coconut cream, lemon meringue, and Key lime.