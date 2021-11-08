MLB Roundup 11/8: Qualifying offers and Gold Gloves

With the World Series having concluded, the first order of business for the offseason is going to be for option decisions to be made. Teams and players have until five days after the World Series to make the decision as to whether or not they will hit free agency, and those decisions have yet to be made (publicly, at least) for J.D. Martinez, Kyle Schwarber, and Christian Vázquez. But on Thursday we started to get some of those decisions in. Here are players who will be hitting free agency after either they declined an option or the team did. (Or, in some cases, both.)

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO