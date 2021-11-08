CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB Roundup 11/8: Qualifying offers and Gold Gloves

By Matt_Collins
Cover picture for the articleIt was a busy Sunday around baseball as it marked the fifth day after the season concluded, which in turn meant it was the deadline for option decisions to be made as well as for teams to decide whether or not to dole out qualifying offers to impending free agents. If...

Larry Brown Sports

Ex-MVP has message to haters about Jose Altuve

Jose Altuve has probably heard more boos during the MLB postseason than any other player in the league. The fan treatment stems from his role in the Houston Astros’ cheating scandal, but one former AL MVP thinks the critics need to pipe down. Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson, who...
MLB
Over the Monster

Red Sox reportedly have interest in Steven Matz

The Red Sox clearly are looking to supplement their rotation this winter. It’s just a matter of how high they want to shoot and how many starters they want to bring in to shore up their depth. We know they have a couple of offers out to Eduardo Rodriguez, including the qualifying offer, and we also have reports indicating interest in another pitcher as well. That pitcher would be Steven Matz, as reported by Joel Sherman.
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Sunday’s Big Red Sox News

The Boston Red Sox received some big roster news on Sunday morning. Boston slugger J.D. Martinez had an opt-out in his contract this winter, allowing him to enter free agency if he pleases. However, he will be remaining with the Red Sox. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, Martinez has...
MLB
Over the Monster

Free Agents with a Qualifying Offer: the Judd Fabian effect

Fourteen of the top potential free agents received a qualifying offer this year, including our own Eduardo Rodriguez, and big names like 2B Marcus Semien, SS Carlos Correa, OF Nick Castellanos, RP Raisel Iglesias, SP Robbie Ray, etc. Any of those fourteen players would help upgrade the Red Sox roster, but there is a catch: besides Eduardo Rodriguez, if the Red Sox were to sign any of those free agents (assuming they reject their QO and officially become free agents) they would forfeit their second highest pick in the 2022 MLB draft.
NFL
Over the Monster

MLB Roundup 11/2: Mets part ways with Zack Scott

With only two teams playing right now, we are in something of a pre-offseason period, with teams trying to get their ducks in a row before free agency officially opens. And the biggest story hanging over this “pre-offseason” period has been the Mets front office search. The baseball operations situation in New York has been basically a constant mess for a few years now, with multiple changes having had to take place because of off-field transgressions. Zack Scott, a former Red Sox front office employee, was the team’s assistant GM before taking the interim GM job after Jared Porter was let go following sexual harassment allegation. Scott was then placed on leave after a DWI, and on Monday he was officially let go from the organization.
MLB
Over the Monster

MLB Roundup 11/4: Buster Posey to announce retirement

The offseason has officially only been going on for a single day, but things have already been surprising. The first big shock came while the World Series was still happening when Bob Melvin left the Athletics to take the open managerial gig with the Padres. On Wednesday, we got more shocking news. It was reported that Thursday morning Giants catcher Buster Posey will announce his retirement.
MLB
Over the Monster

MLB Roundup 11/6: Seiya Suzuki to be posted

While this winter’s free agent class is surely to be dominated by infielders, and specifically shortstops for the most part, we learned on Friday that a very good outfielder from the NPB will be available to teams as well. Jon Morosi reported that Seiya Suzuki will be posted at some point this winter by the Hiroshima Carp.
MLB
Over the Monster

MLB Roundup 11/5: Option decisions start to roll in

With the World Series having concluded, the first order of business for the offseason is going to be for option decisions to be made. Teams and players have until five days after the World Series to make the decision as to whether or not they will hit free agency, and those decisions have yet to be made (publicly, at least) for J.D. Martinez, Kyle Schwarber, and Christian Vázquez. But on Thursday we started to get some of those decisions in. Here are players who will be hitting free agency after either they declined an option or the team did. (Or, in some cases, both.)
MLB
Over the Monster

Bold Offseason Prediction: Another Young Member of the Active Roster gets Traded

Since Chaim Bloom has taken over in Boston, the Red Sox front office has yet to go an offseason without trading away a homegrown talented player in his mid-20s who's yet to reach free agency. You know, the type of move the Rays typically make. That trend could end this offseason, but my guess is that it will continue.
MLB
Over the Monster

MLB Roundup 11/10: Rumor roundup

There wasn’t much going on in baseball on Tuesday in terms of actual news, but there were a few rumors worth noting that we will run through quickly, starting with one of the best starting pitchers on the market. Justin Verlander, who underwent Tommy John surgery after throwing just a handful of innings in 2020, is a free agent this winter and threw for scouts on Monday. According to reports, there were 15-20 teams in attendance, including the Red Sox. Verlander has a qualifying offer he still may accept, so it’s not worth going too deep on his candidacy to sign with the Red Sox, but I will say I wouldn’t read too much into Boston being present. It would’ve been malfeasance to not be there.
MLB
Over the Monster

MLB Roundup 11/8: Andrew Heaney signs with Dodgers

Andrew Heaney signs one-year deal with Los Angeles Dodgers. Monday marked the first “real” day of the offseason, and we got a signing on that first day. The Dodgers jumped out early to shore up their rotation, signing lefty Andrew Heaney to a one-year deal worth $8.5 million. For what it’s worth, MLB Trade Rumors had projected a one-year deal worth $6 million for the southpaw.
MLB
Over the Monster

Daily Red Sox Links: Bobby Dalbec, Hunter Renfroe, Nathan Eovaldi

One of the big questions the Boston Red Sox front office need to answer for themselves heading into this offseason is how much they can buy into what Bobby Dalbec did in the second half, and what that means for how they handle the first base position this winter. (Chad Jennings; The Athletic)
MLB
Over the Monster

Red Sox reportedly have multi-year offer out to Eduardo Rodriguez

The offseason is only a few days old, but the rumor mill is already churning and Eduardo Rodriguez seems to be a focal point of a lot of these early whispers. And on Wednesday, the Boston Red Sox were involved in some of those rumors as well. Boston has already has a one-year offer out to Rodriguez in the form of the $18.4 million qualifying offer, but Jon Heyman is also reporting that Boston has a multi-year offer out to the lefty as well.
MLB
Over the Monster

Daily Red Sox Links: Chris Sale, Noah Song, Carlos Correa

As we wait for things to really get cooking in this hot stove season, Jim Bowden answers a few early offseason questions, and indicates the Red Sox may have some tricks up their sleeve. (Jim Bowden; The Athletic) Ian Browne takes stock of the Red Sox bullpen, noting some players...
MLB
Over the Monster

Daily Red Sox Links: Xander Bogaerts, Tanner Houck, Garrett Whitlock

Considering how good Xander Bogaerts is, I’m sure the Red Sox would prefer to have a bit more certainty about his future with the team beyond 2022. (Julian McWilliams; Boston Globe) Last season featured breakout performances from Tanner Houck and Garrett Whitlock and that could lead them to roles in...
MLB
Over the Monster

2021 in Review: Nathan Eovaldi should have been a Cy Young finalist

Welcome to our 2021 Boston Red Sox in Review series. This is, as you can probably guess, where we will be reviewing all of the players who made at least a modest impact on the Red Sox in 2021. Every week day we’ll be deep diving into one player, describing the season in a sentence, looking at the positives from the year as well as negatives, looking back at our one big question from our season preview and looking ahead to the 2022 season. Today we look at Nathan Eovaldi’s 2021 campaign.
MLB
Over the Monster

2021 in Review: Rafael Devers is knocking on the door of greatness.

Welcome to our 2021 Boston Red Sox in Review series. This is, as you can probably guess, where we will be reviewing all of the players who made at least a modest impact on the Red Sox in 2021. Every week day we’ll be deep diving into one player, describing the season in a sentence, looking at the positives from the year as well as negatives, looking back at our one big question from our season preview and looking ahead to the 2022 season. Today we look at Rafael Devers’ 2021 campaign.
MLB
Over the Monster

2021-2022 Offseason Preview: The Corner Outfield Market

With option decisions having been made and the five-day window after the World Series closed, we are now officially in free agency and player movement should be upon us. (The CBA situation is likely to slow down that progress, but players can change teams now.) For the coming week, every day we will look at a new position group of free agents and trade candidates, finding some who may or may not be fits for the Boston Red Sox this winter. Note that this is not a complete list of free agents and trade targets. Today we look at the corner outfielders available.
MLB
Over the Monster

2021 in Review: Jarren Duran’s rough first taste of the bigs

Welcome to our 2021 Boston Red Sox in Review series. This is, as you can probably guess, where we will be reviewing all of the players who made at least a modest impact on the Red Sox in 2021. Every week day we’ll be deep diving into one player, describing the season in a sentence, looking at the positives from the year as well as negatives, looking back at our one big question from our season preview and looking ahead to the 2022 season. Today we look at Jarren Duran’s 2021 campaign.
MLB
Over the Monster

Don’t look for the Red Sox to be big spenders

The Red Sox enter the winter fresh off the high of coming within two games of World Series, which obviously begs the question of what they’ll do to try and get over the top of the American League... but I don’t expect much to be done to that end, at least not so obviously as to bop me over the head, because that isn’t how this team rolls. I want big moves but I don’t presume them, because I presume a protracted process that culminates with a very good Sox team that doesn’t win it all.
