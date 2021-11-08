CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Almost 250 cavers join bid to rescue man trapped in cave for two days

Almost 250 cavers have joined the rescue mission to save a man who fell while climbing one of the UK’s largest caves.

The man has not yet been identified but was said to be an experienced caver.

He was part of a group exploring the Ogof Ffynnon Ddu cave system in the Brecon Beacons in Wales when he fell on Saturday.

The man was injured in the fall and has been trapped in a cavern ever since.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o7xUd_0cq4Gg5o00
Rescuers walk towards the Ogof Ffynnon Ddu cave system near Penwyllt, Powys, in the Brecon Beacons, Wales (Ben Birchall/PA) (PA Wire)

Teams of rescuers have been working in shifts for more than 48 hours to bring him to safety.

While rescuers have managed to locate the man and put him on a stretcher, the PA news agency understands it could take another 10 hours before he is lifted out.

Rescuers have not yet revealed how far he fell or the extent of his injuries, but one rescuer said: “He’s lucky to be with us.”

“He’s in a bad way,” they added.

Paul Taylor, spokesman for South and Mid Wales Cave Rescue Team, said: “The incident started around 1pm on Saturday when a man who was with him alerted us that his partner had fallen.

“I don’t actually know how many were in the group but there would’ve been more than two.

“They had gone in the Cwmdoor entrance, which is the middle entrance, before he fell.”

Asked about the man’s condition, Mr Taylor, also the chairman of the Gloucestershire Cave Rescue Group, said: “He’s doing pretty good as far as I understand. He’s been talking throughout so that’s something.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zOaWw_0cq4Gg5o00
Rescuers at the entrance of the Ogof Ffynnon Ddu cave system near Penwyllt, Powys, in the Brecon Beacons, Wales (Ben Birchall/PA) (PA Wire)

He said rescuers are attempting to keep the man fed and warm as well as deal with basics such as removing bodily fluids.

“We’re moving him towards the top entrance. We’ve been keeping him on the move since it started,” Mr Taylor said.

At least eight rescue teams from across the UK have joined the operation, including the Gloucestershire Cave Rescue Group, Midlands Cave Rescue Organisation, Derbyshire Cave Rescue Organisation, Mendip Cave Rescue, South East Cave Rescue Organisation, the Cave Rescue Organisation, and Upper Wharfedale Fell Rescue Association.

Mountain rescue are also on site in case the man is unable to be airlifted to hospital by helicopter because of the weather and needs to be carried down the mountain.

Several South Wales Ambulance Service vehicles are also present, including their HART team who are trained specifically to deal with large-scale incidents, and are supplying the cavers with O2 cylinders.

The latest total of cavers to join the operation is now at 242.

The caves located near to Penwyllt are 300 metres deep, making them the deepest in the UK.

Discovered in 1947, they are also the third longest cave in the UK stretching more than 30 miles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ml3BO_0cq4Gg5o00
Rescuers at the entrance of the Ogof Ffynnon Ddu cave system near Penwyllt, Powys in the Brecon Beacons, Wales (Ben Birchall/PA) (PA Wire)

Paul Francis, one of the oldest cave rescuers taking part, and who is responsible for the discovery of parts of the cave, called the incident “an unfortunate, chance accident”.

“This incident is a one-off,” Mr Francis said.

“Although this is a world-class cave system. It’s Himalayan by cave standards, it’s a fairly safe area.

“You’re more likely to be knocked down by a bus than this happening to you.”

Describing the caves, he said: “There’s a stream and waterfalls down there, as well as a massive canyon. It’s really beautiful. And that’s why people come here. It’s very impressive.”

Washington Post

Man rescued after 53 hours trapped inside one of Britain’s deepest caves

LONDON — A man rescued after becoming trapped for more than 50 hours in one of Britain’s deepest caves is said to be “doing remarkably well,” relieved emergency responders said Monday, following a major two-day rescue effort involving almost 250 volunteers. The caver, who has not been identified but is...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Taylor
BBC

Brecon Beacons: George Linnane named as rescued caver

An injured man who was rescued after more than two days underground in a cave system has been named. George Linnane, from Bristol, fell while caving in the Ogof Ffynnon Ddu cave system in the Brecon Beacons on Saturday. Three hundred volunteers from across the UK came together to help...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Brecon Beacons: Rescued caver 'experienced and not frightened'

The injured caver stranded underground for more than two days while 300 volunteers tried to get him to safety was fit, experienced and not frightened, said a rescue expert. George Linnane, 38, fell while caving in the Brecon Beacons on Saturday. Volunteers from across the UK came together to help...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Brecon Beacons cave rescue: Rescuers reach man after two days

Rescuers have reached a man who fell and was injured while caving in the Brecon Beacons two days ago. The South and Mid Wales Cave Rescue Team said he was caving in the Ogof Ffynnon Ddu cave system near Penwyllt, Powys. He is being moved by stretcher to a top...
ACCIDENTS
