The New Jersey Business and Industry Association (NJBIA) has named the YMCA of Greater Monmouth County as one of 20 recipients of its annual Awards for Excellence. The Y was chosen in the Community Service category with Laurie Goganzer, president and chief executive officer, lauded for the organization’s quick adaptation for outreach, additional programs, and community based projects in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release from the Y.

17 DAYS AGO