CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Robert Morris women's basketball preview: With talented sophomore Sol Castro, better things could be on Horizon

By Jeff Vella
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was nothing simple about Sol Castro’s first year with the Robert Morris women’s basketball team. Between playing during a pandemic, navigating numerous quarantines throughout the season and adjusting to life away from home for the first time, Castro dealt with hurdle after hurdle as a freshman. Oh yeah,...

triblive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lexington Herald-Leader

Where to watch, how to follow Kentucky’s basketball game vs. Robert Morris

Where to watch and how to follow Friday’s NCAA men’s college basketball game between the University of Kentucky and Robert Morris:. Game time is 7 p.m. at Rupp Arena (capacity 20,545) in downtown Lexington. Television. Network: SEC Network. Announcers: TBA. Where to find SEC Network:. Spectrum Cable: Channel 516. DISH...
KENTUCKY STATE
On3.com

Three things we need to see from Kentucky vs. Robert Morris

We all know the story of game one. Trevor Keels and Paolo Banchero combine for 47 points to lead Duke to a 79-71 victory over Kentucky. Oscar Tshiebwe put up a record-setting double-double and Sahvir Wheeler had his moments, as well, but it wasn’t enough to pull off the victory in the Champions Classic.
KENTUCKY STATE
chatsports.com

No. 10 Kentucky vs. Robert Morris basketball: Live updates and highlights

Kentucky, Robert Morris Colonials men's basketball, Kentucky Wildcats men's basketball, Louisville, 1941–42 Stanford Indians men's basketball team, Lexington, Duke Blue Devils men's basketball, Rupp Arena. The Kentucky men's basketball team dropped a tough season opener against No. 9 Duke on Tuesday, but the Wildcats are back in action Friday night...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
chatsports.com

What to know from Kentucky basketball's blowout win over Robert Morris

LEXINGTON — No. 11 Kentucky basketball bounced back from its season-opening loss to Duke with a 100-60 win over Robert Morris in Friday's home opener. Super senior guard Kellan Grady led Kentucky with 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting. Five other Wildcats finished in double figures as Kentucky shot 57.1% from the field and held Robert Morris to 37.7%.
KENTUCKY STATE
chatsports.com

No. 4 Maryland women’s basketball vs. Villanova preview

Villanova Wildcats women's basketball, Maryland, Villanova Wildcats men's basketball, Villanova Wildcats, Longwood Lancers men's basketball, College Park, Harry Perretta, Denise Dillon, Brenda Frese. No. 4 Maryland women’s basketball wraps up its two-game season-opening homestand against the Villanova Wildcats on Friday night in College Park. In its first game of the...
MARYLAND STATE
The Spun

Look: CFB Team Connects On Insane Last-Second Hail Mary

Today’s FCS matchup between No. 4 South Dakota State and No. 19 South Dakota came to a close with a stunning finish on Saturday. With one second remaining on the clock, South Dakota had one final shot at the end zone from around its own 40-yard line. Rolling out to the right, freshman quarterback Carson Camp launched a desperation Hail Mary down the field.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Collegiate Times

Previewing Virginia Tech’s women’s basketball season

Coming off of a season where the women’s basketball team received its first NCAA Tournament bid in 15 years, Virginia Tech is entering the 2021–22 season with even more expectations. Not only were the Hokies a part of ESPN’s preseason Top 25 rankings at No. 22, but they are also...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Better Things#High School Musical#English#British#Colonials#All Horizon League
chatsports.com

UConn women’s basketball opponent preview: The contenders

UCLA (December 11) 2020-21 Season: 17-6, lost in 2nd round of NCAA tournament. UCLA couldn’t catch a break last season as its roster suffered from injuries and multiple international freshman recruits being unable to enter the country.
BASKETBALL
chatsports.com

More Experienced and Talented, Loyola Women’s Basketball Ready to Build Off Past Season’s Success

Sports season, Kate Achter, Loyola Ramblers, Loyola Greyhounds men's basketball. The Loyola women’s basketball team was recently ranked seventh among ten teams in the Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll Oct. 19. With the start of the 2022 season less than a week away, the Ramblers are hoping to keep improving and find more success.
BASKETBALL
colonialsportsnetwork.com

Plowcha’s Poll: Horizon League Women’s Basketball teams 7-9

College basketball is getting closer and closer, which means another edition of Plowcha’s Poll. This time, I will be breaking down teams 9-7 of my Horizon League women’s basketball projected preseason predictions. Last week, I broke down the bottom three (12-10). These rankings will be based on players returning to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
bcinterruption.com

Boston College Women’s Basketball: Meet the 2021-22 Sophomores

As women’s basketball season approaches, here’s a look at the team’s seniors and what type of role they might play this year... Konkwo is a redshirt sophomore, who missed her entire freshman season due to injury. Her redshirt freshman season was also cut short, as she played just 7 games before getting hurt yet again. During those 7 games, she averaged 4 points and 4.6 rebounds.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Netflix
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
The Herald

Grove City College women's basketball preview

GROVE CITY – The 2021-22 Grove City College women’s basketball team will be one of the youngest squads in program history. Ninth-year Head Coach Chelle Fuss, who guided Grove City to a program-record 25 victories and the Presidents’ Athletic Conference title during the last full season of competition, 2019-20, welcomes 11 newcomers into the fold for the 46th season of intercollegiate women’s basketball at the college.
GROVE CITY, PA
uscho.com

Robert Morris to host celebrity hockey game and silent auction, largest single fundraiser to help save men’s, women’s programs to date

The Robert Morris Department of Athletics in partnership with the Pittsburgh College Hockey Foundation, it will host the first-ever RMU Celebrity Hockey Faceoff and silent auction this coming Sunday, Nov. 7, at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township, Pa. The exhibition game and fundraising event will feature some...
CHARITIES
insidenu.com

Women’s basketball player previews 2021-22: G Veronica Burton

In just five days, Northwestern women’s basketball is back, with the ‘Cats first regular season game set for November 10. We’ve been previewing the roster one-by-one in preparation for the season, and at last we’ve reached the superstar of the squad — senior point guard Veronica Burton. Who she is.
BASKETBALL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Talented junior Kadi Sissoko settling in with Gophers women's basketball team

A couple snippets from a practice last week as the Gophers women's basketball team prepared for Tuesday's season opener against Jacksonville:. During a scrimmage, Kadi Sissoko got a defensive rebound and got the ball to point guard Jasmine Powell. Seconds later, having outsprinted everyone down the floor, Sissoko took a long pass from Powell and scored.
BASKETBALL
cuestaathletics.com

Women's Soccer Falls to Pierce on Sophomore Day

Cuesta Women's Soccer hosted LA Pierce for its final home game of the 2021 campaign. The Brahmas came into the game ranked #11 in the SoCal Region and in 2nd place in the Western State Conference, while the unranked Cougars were in a three-way tie for 3rd place in the WSC. The Cougars celebrated their departing sophomores before the game, 2019 WSC Goalie of the Year Magaly Avila (Paso Robles HS) and injured Defender Ryleigh Mcginty (Arroyo Grande HS- pict). The loss of Mcginty was felt immediately as Pierce scored twice in the first ten minutes from the strong side, where the veteran defender usually roams. The first tally from Pierce was a header by Kiara Washington on a corner kick pass by Arianna Vigil at 7 minutes. Two minutes later Vigil scored a goal of her own on a pass from Haile Manalili to provide the Brahmas with some breathing room. The Cougars also had trouble with the Brahmas during their first-round loss in Woodland Hills, 4-1. Cuesta has only allowed 17 goals over their eleven-game conference schedule, however seven of them were off the feet of Brahmas. Pierce iced the game just ten minutes before the half, as Alexandra Meza collected a jumbled pass, that originated with Brenda Alas, for the game's final tally. The 3-0 loss drops the Cougars to 4-11-2 on the season and, with wins today by both Moorpark and Santa Barbara, slide to 5th place in the WSC with a 3-6-2 record against the circuit.
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Veteran leadership and new talent: Miami men’s and women’s basketball preview

Miami, Miami Hurricanes football, NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament, Chelsea Gray, Katie Meier, Atlantic Coast Conference, National Collegiate Athletic Association. In the past few years, Miami’s men’s and women’s basketball programs demonstrated promise to compete in the very talented Atlantic Coast Conference, but for both teams, the hunt for a return to the NCAA tournament still looms.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy