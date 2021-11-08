Robert Morris women's basketball preview: With talented sophomore Sol Castro, better things could be on Horizon

Cuesta Women's Soccer hosted LA Pierce for its final home game of the 2021 campaign. The Brahmas came into the game ranked #11 in the SoCal Region and in 2nd place in the Western State Conference, while the unranked Cougars were in a three-way tie for 3rd place in the WSC. The Cougars celebrated their departing sophomores before the game, 2019 WSC Goalie of the Year Magaly Avila (Paso Robles HS) and injured Defender Ryleigh Mcginty (Arroyo Grande HS- pict). The loss of Mcginty was felt immediately as Pierce scored twice in the first ten minutes from the strong side, where the veteran defender usually roams. The first tally from Pierce was a header by Kiara Washington on a corner kick pass by Arianna Vigil at 7 minutes. Two minutes later Vigil scored a goal of her own on a pass from Haile Manalili to provide the Brahmas with some breathing room. The Cougars also had trouble with the Brahmas during their first-round loss in Woodland Hills, 4-1. Cuesta has only allowed 17 goals over their eleven-game conference schedule, however seven of them were off the feet of Brahmas. Pierce iced the game just ten minutes before the half, as Alexandra Meza collected a jumbled pass, that originated with Brenda Alas, for the game's final tally. The 3-0 loss drops the Cougars to 4-11-2 on the season and, with wins today by both Moorpark and Santa Barbara, slide to 5th place in the WSC with a 3-6-2 record against the circuit.

