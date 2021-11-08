CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton RTA offers veterans free rides on Veterans Day

By Sarah Bean
 7 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  The Greater Dayton RTA is offering free rides for veterans on Thursday, November 11, a release by the RTA said.

The RTA said that all rides for active U.S. Military members and veterans will be free on Veterans Day, as a way to honor those who have served and to enable all veterans to attend Veterans Day events in their area.

Bob Evans offers free meals on Veterans Day

This free service includes fixed-route buses anywhere throughout the Dayton transit system as well as rides on RTA Connect, the agency’s ADA paratransit service.

The RTA does say that those eligible, such as military active duty, discharged, retired, reserve or those who hold a VA identification card should show identification to the driver upon boarding to receive a free ride.

Nonprofit seeking donations for Wreaths Across America

The RTA said it will operate on its normal weekday schedule on Veterans Day. For more schedule information, click here .

