Dauphin County, PA

Powerball tickets worth $100,000 sold at Hershey Turkey Hill and Newport Beverage

By Megan Talley
 7 days ago

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Turkey Hill on Hershey Park Drive in Dauphin County and Newport Beverage in Perry County each sold a Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $100,000 for the Saturday drawing, according to the Pa. Lottery.

The tickets matched four of five balls drawn, 8-30-48-57-64 and the red Powerball 9 to win the prize. Without the Power Play, it would’ve been worth $50,000.

Turkey Hill Hershey and Newport Beverage will each earn a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The holder of the winning tickets should sign the back of it and contact the nearest Lottery office to validate and claim the prize money.

The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $151 million, or $109.1 million cash for the Monday, Nov. 8 drawing.

Those interested in participating in the Pa. Lottery can buy Powerball tickets online or by visiting a retailer.

