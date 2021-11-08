CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

UK MPs say Liberty Steel operations threatened by poor governance

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Commodities tycoon Sanjeev Gupta has failed to ensure proper corporate governance and transparency for his family-owned conglomerate, which threatens the future of its British unit Liberty Steel, a report by British lawmakers said.

Gupta’s GFG Alliance has been struggling to arrange refinancing of its global web of operations, including British steel sites, after the collapse in March of its main lender, Greensill Capital.

“A number of audit and corporate governance red flags became clear during this inquiry,” said the report published on Friday.

They said control was centralised with Gupta and “members of staff within his businesses are prevented from performing their roles and duties adequately”.

GFG said in a statement that it has already implemented a range of measures to deal with matters raised in the report.

“Since 2019 the group has been on a journey to improve governance and transparency,” it added. Gupta had been lauded as the saviour of steel in Britain as he bought distressed assets in economically-deprived areas. His group has 35,000 workers, including about 5,000 in Britain, and annual revenues of $20 billion.

The report also said GFG and Liberty had failed to publish financial accounts despite repeated promises to do so. “We are not satisfied that Sanjeev Gupta is adequately addressing the many fundamental issues and ... this poses a threat to the long-term prospects of Liberty Steel UK,” it said.

In mid-May, Britain launched an investigation into suspected fraud and money laundering at the GFG Alliance.

The report by lawmakers said the future of the British steel sector was uncertain because producers faced some of the highest energy prices in Europe even before a current power crisis.

“We recommend that the government take action to reduce this disparity” it said.

Liberty said last month it had restarted production at a British plant, running overnight when energy costs were cheaper.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Increases in Real Living Wage rates announced

More than 300,000 workers are set to receive a pay rise after higher rates were announced for the Real Living Wage, a voluntary rate paid by thousands of employers.The new hourly rate will be £11.05 in London and £9.90 outside the capital, increases of 20p and 40p respectively.The Living Wage Foundation, which sets the rates, said almost 9,000 employers across the UK now pay the wage, which is higher than the statutory National Living Wage of £8.91 an hour for adults, which will rise to £9.50 in April.Workers paid the higher rate have benefitted from more than £1.6 billion in...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Steel#Europe#Uk#Liberty Steel#The Gfg Alliance
The Independent

Brexit trade war would have ‘immediate and devastating’ effect on UK economy, industry warns

British business chiefs have urged Boris Johnson’s government against suspending the Brexit agreement with the EU, warning it could launch a “devastating” trade war in the weeks ahead.Brexit minister Lord Frost said last week that the option to trigger Article 16 to suspend the Northern Ireland protocol remained on the table if “significant gaps” with the EU cannot be bridged, but appeared to seek to calm the row for now. But while Maros Sefcovic, the European Commission negotiator, welcomed the “change in tone” from the UK, Brussels is prepared for immediate retaliatory measures against the UK if No 10 does...
ECONOMY
theticker.org

Energy shortage forces China to take drastic measures

China increased its coal consumption to heat homes and to supply the growing manufacturing demands in the country after its recent energy shortage. Meanwhile, leaders at COP26, the annual U.N. climate conference, have made urgent calls to cut carbon emissions globally. China is highly dependent on coal for electricity. Its...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
U.K.
AFP

UK's Johnson under fire as MPs debate standards system

Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced pressure to appear before British lawmakers debating the standards system Monday, as days of sleaze and cronyism claims against his government intensified with new revelations. MPs will hold an emergency afternoon debate amid calls for an independent inquiry into the mounting allegations of apparent corruption and inappropriate conduct within the Conservative party and government. It follows outrage at efforts last week to overhaul parliament's internal disciplinary process which would have prevented the 30-day suspension of a Tory MP found to have committed an "egregious" breach of lobbying rules. Although Johnson abandoned the unprecedented move within 24 hours -- prompting the lawmaker, Owen Paterson, to resign from parliament -- it threw the spotlight on a raft of allegations around MPs' behaviour.
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Government failed Grenfell residents, Michael Gove tells MPs

Mr Gove said he was unhappy with leaseholders paying for the costs of new cladding while there were ‘guilty men and women’ still in business. The Government “failed people at Grenfell” and did not always appreciate the importance of fire safety, Housing Secretary Michael Gove has told MPs. Mr Gove...
POLITICS
BBC

Liberty Steel: MPs call for investigation into 'red flags'

MPs have called for investigations into the owners of Liberty Steel and boss Sanjeev Gupta in a bid to avert another crisis in the industry. Auditors that signed off the accounts at Liberty's parent GFG Alliance should also face questions, MPs on the business committee say in a report. The...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Britain and France outline concerns in fishing row, UK government says

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - British Brexit minister David Frost and French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune set out their respective concerns in a meeting in Paris on Thursday to discuss post-Brexit trade issues, a British government spokesperson said. “As foreshadowed, they discussed the range of difficulties arising from the...
U.K.
Shore News Network

Global logistics crisis boosts smaller UK ports, operator says

LONDON (Reuters) – Global supply chain disruption is changing cargo flows coming into Britain and smaller ports such as Liverpool are benefiting as suppliers look for other ways to route cargoes and minimise disruptions, Liverpool port’s operator said. Major bottlenecks have formed across the globe in recent months due to...
INDUSTRY
BBC

Owen Paterson row: Government U-turn over MPs' conduct plan

The government has U-turned on its plans to overhaul the policing of MPs' conduct after a furious backlash. On Wednesday, No 10 backed a shake-up of the standards watchdog and blocked the suspension of one of its own former ministers, Owen Paterson. This sparked an angry reaction from Labour and...
POLITICS
Computer Weekly

Government investigates the future of drones in the UK

The UK government has released a report that analyses the implications of advancement in the drone industry and provides advice on the regulatory reform required to support the introduction of the technology. Published by the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) through the Regulatory Horizons Council (RHC), the...
TECHNOLOGY
albuquerqueexpress.com

China's ban on Australian coal backfires, causes energy crisis: Report

Beijing [China], November 14 (ANI): China's decision to stop imports from Australia to punish it for seeking an inquiry into the Covid-19 origin has backfired on Beijing and the punitive measure is hurting its own economy. China intended to punish Australia's economy forcing it to fall in line. However, economic...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ARTnews

Greek Prime Minister Demands ‘Bona Fide Dialogue’ with U.K. Over Parthenon Marbles

Last week, Greece intensified its calls for the return of the Parthenon Marbles from the United Kingdom. Just weeks before those works are set to go back on view at London’s British Museum, Greece’s Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, demanded that officials in the U.K. become more receptive to the possibility of restitution. “The U.K. should move to a bona fide dialogue with Greece, and I urge them to do so,” Mitsotakis said at a speech in Paris. Reuters reported that Mitsotakis called the Parthenon Marbles “stolen.” In 1801, the Parthenon Marbles were taken from the Acropolis in Athens by the Scottish nobleman...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

225K+
Followers
238K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy